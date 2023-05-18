Construction contract (Laaneserva residences)

English Estonian

NOBE (corporate name Nordecon Betoon OÜ), a Nordecon group company, and Capital Mill group development companies signed a contract for the construction of four terraced houses in the Laaneserva residential area, where a total of 36 apartments will be built in Viimsi parish located at Laaneserva road 6, Laanelinnu road 5, Laaneserva road 8 and Laanelinnu road 7. The total value of the contract is close to 6.8 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed in spring-summer of 2024.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 580 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.