Flex LNG - Mandatory notification of trade by PDMR

Hamilton, Bermuda

May 18, 2023

Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") has received trade notifications from the following person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"):

Susan Sakmar, Director, has on May 16 and May 17, 2023 purchased an aggregate of 4,000 shares on New York Stock Exchange for an average price of USD 30.54 per share. Following the purchases, Mrs. Sakmar owns 5,000 shares in the Company.

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

