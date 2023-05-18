Antineoplastic Detoxifying Agents Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 8.1% from 2023 to 2031, reveals Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports studied and calculated the size of the global market for antineoplastic detoxifying agents in 2022 and expected it to increase at a revenue CAGR of 8.1% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for antineoplastic detoxifying agents indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Antineoplastic toxicity refers to the negative effects of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and other targeted therapies.

Key Takeaways:

The rising cases of cancer and the need for chemotherapy are driving the market revenue share.

Advances in antineoplastic detoxifying agents’ formation are developed to increase the safety and effectiveness of chemotherapy treatment.

Liposomal doxorubicin formulations have been shown to reduce the occurrence of cardiotoxicity, a serious side effect of this medicine.

Antineoplastic Detoxifying Agents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 8.1% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug, Cancer Type, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

A list of major companies operating in the global market for antineoplastic detoxifying agents includes:

Pfizer Inc.

Global Calcium Pvt. Ltd.

VHB Lifesciences Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global antineoplastic detoxifying agents market revenue is driven by the rising number of cancer patients and the requirement for an effective treatment option. Moreover, the growing adoption of chemotherapy as a primary cancer treatment and the development of new and innovative products by pharmaceutical companies.

Market Segmentation:

Based on drug type, the global antineoplastic detoxifying agents market is segmented into palifermin, dexrazoxane, leucovorin, amifostine, levoleucovorin, and others.

Based on cancer type, other antineoplastic detoxifying agents market is segmented into blood cancers, gastro-intestinal cancers, head and neck cancers, breast cancer, and others.

Segmentation By Drug Type

Based on drug type, the dexrazoxane segment dominates the global antineoplastic detoxifying agents market with the largest revenue share. Dexrazoxane is a well-known and commonly used antineoplastic detoxifying drug for decreasing anthracycline-induced cardiotoxicity. Its effectiveness in lowering the occurrence and severity of cardiotoxicity, as well as its acceptable safety profile, have contributed to its domination in the antineoplastic detoxifying agent market share.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global antineoplastic detoxifying agents market. Due to the high incidence of cancer in the area, there is an increased need for chemotherapeutic medications, which has increased the demand for chemoprotective agents. Furthermore, the dominance of the region in the antineoplastic detoxifying agents market has been boosted by the presence of major market participants in North America as well as the expanding use of newer and more potent chemoprotective agents.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports extensively researched the world market for antineoplastic detoxifying agents. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, ten years of revenue projections, major participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

