Global Electrodialysis Systems Market Size To Surpass USD 613.18 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 4.2%

New York, United States , May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electrodialysis Systems Market Size is to grow from USD 423.43 million in 2021 to USD 613.18 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the projected period.

With the advantages of the electrodialysis system and growing awareness of water pollution, the global market for electrodialysis systems is expected to grow.

With the rising need for the waste water treatment systems required to filter and clean the waste water generated by the industries, the global market for electrodialysis systems is one of the fastest growing industrial sectors at the moment. At a CAGR of 4.2%, the aforementioned market segment is anticipated to achieve an all-time high revenue of USD 613.18 million in 2030. The mentioned market generated USD 423.43 million in revenue in 2021, demonstrating that it is expanding at an amazing rate despite the Covid-19 pandemic's breakout.

One of the major problems the world is currently dealing with is water contamination. With businesses and industries discharging their hazardous waste into natural water sources like the ocean, lakes, rivers, ponds, etc., the water becomes contaminated and unfit for human use. For this, a number of water treatment systems have been created, with electrodialysis being one of these crucial methods. People are taking preventive measures to avoid pollution now that they are aware of it. For this, the aforementioned electrodialysis systems are installed to filter and purify waste water so that it is suitable for daily usage and even drinking.

Urban, rural, and industrial locations' growing commercial and non-commercial water needs offer a severe economic and ecological danger to water management practises, which are connected to resource depletion and waste disposal. The demand for water in big amounts has increased the need for water treatment facilities as a result of technological breakthroughs and tremendous industrial growth.

The electrodialysis system is also based on a laboratory membrane separation process that is propelled by the force of current gradient potential. In this section of the electrodialysis system, which is the most typical and often utilised, the ions are carried from one stream to another through the permeable membrane while being influenced by an electric field.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 121 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Electrodialysis Systems Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Continuous Electrodialysis, Batch Electrodialysis), By Scale (Industrial Scale, Laboratory Scale), By Region (America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa) Analysis and Forecast 2021-2030. "

Numerous opportunities are being created in the global market for electrodialysis systems as a result of expanding applications for these systems.

The treatment of waste water or the desalination of seawater are among the top applications, and these two are what drive the growth of the electrodialysis industry. Today, industrial, municipal, and household uses of wastewater treatment methods are all common. As an alternative to RO systems, it is also used to concentrate seawater for the manufacturing of salt. It is anticipated that the market for electrodialysis systems will have enormous potential to grow with an excellent pace in the near future due to continuing research and improvements in the field.

The list of sectors where the global electrodialysis market finds wide-ranging applications is as follows: agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, food, beverage and tobacco industries, industrial water supply, micro-electronics, mining and metallurgy, oil and gas, power generation, paper industry and hotels and resorts. There are several prospects in the global electrodialysis systems market given the wide variety of applications.

Regional Analysis of the global electrodialysis systems market –

Despite the fact that the global market for electrodialysis systems is broadly distributed, America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are the four key regions that contribute the most. The Middle-East and Africa region, which was previously positioned at USD 64.8 million in 2021, has the largest share of the market, with an expected value of USD 97.13 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

With a number of USD 91.28 million in 2021 and a projected CAGR of 4.3%, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to rank second in terms of market share and reach USD 133.33 million in 2030. Up until the anticipated period of 2021–2030, other areas, such as America and Europe, are expected to hold a sizable part of the market, with estimates of USD 189.28 million and USD 167.25 million, respectively.

Key Highlights –

The global market for electrodialysis systems is projected to develop from its current value of USD 423.43 million in 2021 to USD 613.18 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

When the market is divided into segments based on the type of process, the Continuous Electrodialysis segment holds a significant market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2030 to account for a market share of USD 479.24 million.

When segmenting the market based on scale, the industrial scale dominates with sales expected to reach USD 422.21 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The Middle East and Africa account for a market share of USD 97.13 million with a CAGR of 4.6% from now until 2030.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Competitive Players – The major competitors in the global electrodialysis systems market are - PCCell GmbH, Doromil (Beijing) Separation Technology Co., Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, AGC Engineering CO., LTD., MEGA Group, ASTOM Corporation, Eurodia Industrie, SnowPure, LLC, Electrosynthesis Company, Inc., Saltworks Technologies Inc., WGM Sistemas, C-Tech Innovation Ltd, Shandong Tianwei Membrane Technology, rightleder, Magna Imperio Systems, FUMATECH BWT GmbH, Hangzhou Iontech Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. and others.

Market News –

To encourage the exports and sourcing of Italian small and medium-sized businesses, Alstom Corporation teamed up with SACE in April 2022.

AGC Engineering increased its financial commitments to the next-generation power semiconductor material developer technology in February 2022.

Ceramic ultrafiltration for industrial desalination and manufacturing was introduced by Saltworks Technologies in February 2022.

Sentinel monitoring devices for real-time monitoring were purchased by SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions in January 2022.

