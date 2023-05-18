United States Fruit And Vegetables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Fruit And Vegetables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen Fruits & Vegetables), By Distribution Channel (Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. fruit and vegetables market size is expected to reach USD 127.61 billion in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030

A major driver propelling the market expansion over the forecast period is the newfound enthusiasm of customers who are on a constant lookout for fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables for a healthy diet.

Consumers are investing more time and money in their health. Moreover, due to the increased online presence of products, new demographics such as millennials are actively purchasing grocery products including fruit & vegetables through online channels. Millennials are the main consumers of fruits and veggies in the United States.



Fruits and vegetables are mainly consumed by vegetarians and vegans to satisfy their nutritional needs. Fruits and vegetables provide the same amount of nutrients as an equivalent portion of meat along with high nutritional content such as fiber. Hence, consumers in the country are increasingly purchasing more fruits & vegetables. Moreover, this factor is further encouraging non-vegetarians to consume more vegetables and less meat. Plant-based diets have become increasingly popular in the U.S. over the past few years, which drives the demand for fruits and veggies.



The fresh fruits & vegetables segment dominated the market by holding a major share in 2022. The consumption of fresh fruits and veggies in the United States was significantly impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to logistical and transportation challenges. The supply of these goods was limited, but demand for fresh fruits and vegetables increased as people focused more on eating healthily and substituting fresh produce for processed or frozen foods in their diets. Thus. The increased inclination of consumers toward eating fresh fruits & vegetables contributes to market growth.



The southeast region accounted for the largest share of the market. Flat terrain, abundant soil, and a long growing season make the area a subtropical, humid environment; ideal for cultivation. The majority of people in the Southeast are employed in agriculture, textile production, coal extraction, and oil drilling. Moreover, California in the region is one of the major producers of fruits & vegetables, resulting in significant consumption. Due to these reasons. The region produces and consumes a lot of fruits and vegetables, which helps the market expand.



Major players in the U.S. fruits & vegetables industry are undertaking various steps including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, global expansion, and others to gain more share of the market.



U.S. Fruit And Vegetables Market Report Highlights

The Southwest region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as purchasing convenience and availability of a wide range of products in a single location via major retail chains are contributing to the market growth

The dried fruit & vegetable segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment's expansion is largely driven by factors such as longer shelf life, easy portability, and convenience

The online segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing sale of vegetables & fruits through online groceries and online channels due to contributing factors such as discounts, and convenience are aiding segment growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $92.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $127.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered United States

Companies Mentioned

Nestle

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.

Sunkist Growers, Inc.

Chiquita Brands International, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Fresh Pro

Sysco Corporation

Tanimura & Antle Fresh Foods, Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing and Technology Outlook

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographics Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Key Observations & Findings



Chapter 5. U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Fresh fruits & vegetables

5.3. Dried Fruits & Vegetables

5.4. Frozen fruits & vegetables



Chapter 6. U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.2.2. Grocery Stores

6.2.3. Online

6.2.4. Others



Chapter 7. U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

