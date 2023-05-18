Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Size To Worth $31.62 Billion By 2032 | CAGR 4.6%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Size is to grow from USD 20.17 Billion in 2022 to USD 31.62 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1830

Industrial refrigeration systems are used in various industries to cool, freeze or store products and materials at specific temperatures. These systems use a variety of refrigerants, compressors, heat exchangers, and control systems to provide cooling and maintain temperature levels. Industrial refrigeration systems are commonly used in food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemical manufacturing, and other industries where temperature control is crucial to maintaining product quality, safety, and efficacy. These systems are designed and installed to meet specific requirements and can range from small, stand-alone systems to large, complex installations. Regular maintenance and monitoring are essential to ensure efficient operation and minimize downtime and energy consumption.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Compressor, Condenser, Evaporator, Control, and Others), By Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, CO2, and Others), By Application (Refrigerated Warehouses, Fruit & Vegetable Processing, Beverage Processing, Chemical Petrochemical & Pharmaceutical, and Refrigerated Transportation), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032)." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1830

The compressor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period

Based on components, the global industrial refrigeration systems market is segmented into compressors, condensers, evaporators, control, and others. The compressor segment in the industrial refrigeration systems market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly refrigeration systems. The rising awareness about the adverse environmental impact of synthetic refrigerants such as HFCs is driving the adoption of advanced compressor technologies that use natural refrigerants such as CO2, ammonia, and hydrocarbons. The increasing demand for industrial refrigeration systems in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries is also driving the growth of the compressor segment. Moreover, the advent of digitalization and IoT in the industrial sector is expected to fuel the demand for smart and connected compressors.

The refrigerated warehouses segment held more than 33.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on application, the global industrial refrigeration systems market is segmented into refrigerated warehouses, fruit & vegetable processing, beverage processing, chemical petrochemical & pharmaceutical, and refrigerated transportation. The segment growth is possible due to the increasing demand for cold storage and logistics services in the food and beverage industry. Refrigerated warehouses provide temperature-controlled storage and distribution solutions for perishable food products, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, among others. The rising demand for frozen and chilled food products and the growing importance of maintaining the cold chain for food safety are driving the demand for refrigerated warehouses.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1830

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the industrial refrigeration systems market due to the increasing demand for refrigeration systems in the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industries in the region. The expanding population, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyle patterns are driving the growth of the food and beverage industry, which is a major end-user of industrial refrigeration systems. Moreover, the region has a large manufacturing base, and the increasing adoption of automation and IoT in industrial processes is further driving the demand for refrigeration systems. The growing focus on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency is also boosting the adoption of advanced refrigeration technologies and natural refrigerants in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global industrial refrigeration systems market include Johnson Controls, Emerson Electric Co., GEA Group AG, Danfoss A/S, Bitzer SE, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LU-VE Group, Frick India Limited, and Dover Corporation.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1830

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global industrial refrigeration systems market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market, By Component

Compressor

Condenser

Evaporator

Control

Others

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market, By Refrigerant Type

Ammonia

CO2

Others (HFC, HCFC, HFO, HC)

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market, By Application

Refrigerated Warehouses

Fruit & Vegetable Processing

Beverage Processing

Chemical Petrochemical & Pharmaceutical

Refrigerated Transportation

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global RF Interconnect Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (RF Cable, RF Cable Assembly, RF Coaxial Adapter, and RF Connector), By Frequency (Up to 6 GHz, up to 50 GHz, and Above 50 GHz), By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/rf-interconnect-market

Global Radio Frequency Components Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Filters, Duplexer, Power Amplifiers, Antenna Switches, Modulators & Demodulators, and Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military, and Wireless Communication), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/radio-frequency-components-market

Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (AC Drives, DC Drives, and Servo Drives), By Power Range (Micro (0-5 kW), Low (6-40 kW), Medium (41-200 kW), and High >200 kW), By Application (Pumps, Electric Fans, Conveyors, HVAC, Extruders, and Others), By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Industrial, Infrastructure, Automotive, Food & Beverages, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/variable-frequency-drive-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter