Hospital Beds Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Stryker Corporation, Gendron Inc., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. and Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for hospital beds in 2022 to be worth US$ 4.81 billion and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 7.28 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for hospital beds indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. A crucial piece of equipment utilized in healthcare facilities worldwide is hospital beds. With features like movable backrest and footrest positions, adjustable height, customized mattresses, and other accessories, hospital beds are made to specifically satisfy the demands of patients.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of hospital admission is driving the market revenue share.

The market revenue is highly boosted by the increased Covid-19 cases.

The increase in the market demand is largely due to geriatric and long-term bedridden patients.

Hospital Beds Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 4.81 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 7.28 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Technology, Application, End-user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Hospital Beds Market:

In February 2023, the acquisition of the ALTA Platform from Able Innovations was announced by Bruyère, an academic healthcare organization dedicated to developing the next generation of healthcare professionals and improving care through research and partnerships with industry partners. Its complex care units will use this robotic patient transfer system, which resembles a hospital bed.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for hospital beds includes:

Hard Manufacturing Company Inc.

Hillrom Co, Inc. (Baxter International)

Medline Industries, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global hospital beds market revenue is driven by the rising increasing demand for laryngoscopes in emergency medical services, advancements in technology, and growing awareness of lacrimal gland and tear duct disorders.

However, due to the minimally invasive procedures leading to fewer hospital stays, the hospital beds market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Technology

Based on the technology, the semi-electric medical bed segment dominates the global hospital beds market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is due to its affordability and adaptability. These beds are comfortable and safe, allowing easy adjustments and contributing to the large revenue share.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the acute care beds segment dominates the global hospital beds market with the largest revenue share. Patients who are seriously ill or injured can usually use acute care beds because they are designed with features that meet their needs. These include specialty mattresses and various accouterments, as well as adjustable height, backrest, and footrest configurations. Specialized mattresses and other accessories are available, as well as adjustable height, backrest, and footrest positions. This contributed to the overall market revenue share.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global hospital beds market due to the large patient pool, beds required for surgical procedures, and other procedures requiring longer hospital stays. Furthermore, hospitals have shown a significant rise in revenue share during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a large patient pool getting admitted to the hospitals and longer stays in isolation wards.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global hospital beds market. This large revenue share is ascribed to the quick uptake of technology and the rise of neurological disorders. The continued involvement of businesses in the region in R&D projects to introduce cutting-edge hospital bed technology is also contributing to the expansion of the area.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for hospital beds. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

HOSPITAL BEDS MARKET TOC

