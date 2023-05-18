Quadricycle And Tricycle Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quadricycle And Tricycle Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quadricycle and tricycle market is expected to grow from $5.33 billion in 2022 to $5.98 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.15%. The quadricycle and tricycle market is expected to grow to $9.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.48%.

The increasing demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the quadricycle and tricycle market going forward. Light weighting vehicles refers to a concept in the auto industry about building cars and trucks that are less heavy to achieve better fuel efficiency and handling. The growing demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to drive the quadricycle and tricycle market.

For instance, in January 2022, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), a non-governmental organization that provides sales data of cars in China, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, a battery-electric city car manufactured by SAIC-GM-Wuling, a China-based automobile company, was the best-selling electric vehicle in China, ending 2021 on a high note. 50,561 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EVs were sold in December 2021, setting a new monthly record and up 42.9% from the previous year.

In 2021, 395,451 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EVs were sold in China, an increase of 250.7% over the previous year. It indicates that overall sales in China since June 2020 have exceeded 500,000 units in 19 months. Therefore, the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles is driving the growth of the quadricycle and tricycle market.

Innovative products are a key trend gaining popularity in the quadricycle and tricycle market growth. Major companies operating in the quadricycle and tricycle market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2022, Estrima Srl, an Italy-based company that designs, manufactures, and distributes the world's smallest electric vehicle with four wheels and two seats, launched Biro, the world's smallest four-wheel electric vehicle, which offers the perfect solution for micro-mobility in a time of human-centered cities.

The innovative Biro aims to be the replacement for contemporary urban mobility and micro-mobility. It weighs a comparatively light 350 kg and has the same exterior measurements as previous models: 179 cm in length and 111 cm in width (70.5 x 43.7 in) (771.6 lb). Estrima has increased the amount of space inside for the driver, passenger, and freight while maintaining its identical parking footprint of just 2 m2 (21.5 ft2).



In January 2022, Waev Inc., a US-based electric vehicle company, acquired Polaris Inc.'s GEM and Taylor-Dunn electric vehicle (EV) businesses for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Waev strengthen its position and explore more opportunities in electric vehicles. Polaris Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of RZR, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, quadricycles, and neighborhood electric vehicles. It has two businesses: GEM is specialized in low-speed vehicles (LSVs) for both personal and professional use, and Taylor-Dunn manufactures EVs for ground support, industrial, and commercial uses.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the quadricycle and tricycle market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the quadricycle and tricycle market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



