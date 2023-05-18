Global Dietary Fiber Markets, 2021-2022 & 2023-2028: Analysis by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Others), & Type (Soluble, Insoluble)

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dietary Fiber Market (2023 Edition)- Analysis By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Others), Type (Soluble, Insoluble), By End-use, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dietary Fiber Market is expected to generate USD 11.42 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 5.86 billion in 2021.

The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.



During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the global Dietary Fiber market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.28%. The main factors that will continue to affect how much dietary fiber is consumed globally are price, health and food safety, and nutrient content.



Some of the key factors driving demand for dietary fiber globally include rising disposable incomes, urbanization, a preference for leading healthy lifestyles, increased consumer awareness of the severity of digestive disorders, willingness to pay a high price for healthy foods, and market accessibility. Additionally, dietary fiber sales are being positively boosted by enhanced new product development and strong promotional actions by key manufacturers.



It is obvious to eat less and feel fuller longer if consume high-fiber foods as opposed to low-fiber foods because they are often more satisfying. Furthermore, high-fiber foods are less "energy dense," meaning they have less calories per unit of food, and they take longer to consume.



Since lifestyle disorders like obesity, diabetes, and others are becoming more prevalent, especially in developed countries, consumers are becoming more health conscious and spending money on high-nutrition goods. Fast-paced consumer lifestyles have caused them to start monitoring nutritional advice, which has led to a shift towards proactive healthcare and lifestyles.

The companies in the dietary fiber market are placing stakes on R&D investments and new product releases as customers become more inquisitive eaters and innovative trends emerge quickly. Market companies are paying close attention to value-added offerings as long as healthcare specialists continue to recommend increasing the intake of fiber as a way to improve long-term health.

The potential of dietary fibers in products is being systematically investigated by large brand firms as well as small high-tech startups, which may signal new beginnings for market players.



In order for people to acquire and sustain healthy eating habits, governments must play a major role in promoting a healthy food environment. Increasing financial rewards for producers and retailers who utilize and sell fresh products. The market may be oversaturated due to a large number of companies and products available. Consumers may find it confusing because there are possibly excessive choices available. In order to communicate effectively with the end user, advertising and education are of the highest importance.



The APAC dietary fiber market has the most diverse distribution. The world and the Asia and Pacific region continue to work towards ending all forms of malnutrition and achieving Zero Hunger, as stipulated in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and the World Health Assembly (WHA) Targets 2025. Considerable research, innovation and capacity development will be required to provide the technical and economic basis to successfully pursue these strategies towards capturing an increased share of the emerging countries and dietary fiber market.



The report provides a detailed overview of the Global Dietary Fiber Market, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Dietary Fiber Market by Value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Dietary Fiber market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Dietary Fiber Market by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Others (Nuts & Seeds, Legumes)).

The report analyses the Dietary Fiber Market by Type (Soluble, Insoluble).

The report analyses the Dietary Fiber Market by End-use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Others (Nutrition, personal care, etc.)).

The Global Dietary Fiber Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Indonesia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Dietary Fiber Type, by Dietary Fiber Form, by Sales Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Competitive Positioning

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Kerry Group plc

Sudzucker AG

Ingredion Incorporated

Tereos

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Tate & Lyle plc

SunOpta, Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Scoular

