Global Urinary Incontinence (Stress, Urge, Mixed, Others) Market Research Report 2023

The Global Urinary Incontinence Market is expected to generate 21.1 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 14664.64 million in 2021. During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the Global Urinary Incontinence market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.12%.



Urinary Incontinence is a global health issue that affects around 200 million people globally. The disorder may occur at any age due to several factors however it's largely associated with the elderly population because of the high prevalence of UI in adults over age 65, who are the key end-user demographic of Urinary incontinence products.



The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

Moreover, Urinary Incontinence is twice as prominent in Women than in Men. This is due to the fact that women's reproductive health events, such as pregnancy, delivery, and menopause, alter the bladder, urethra, and other pelvic floor muscles that support these organs. Additionally, Diabetes, Obesity, Chronic lung infections and cough, neurological conditions and prostate disorders are risk factors associated with Urinary incontinence which is consequentially backing the market growth.



Companies are choosing interactive and engaging advertisements to battle social stigmas associated with the disease because people who experience, urinary incontinence are often subjected to stigma and psychological distress. Urinary incontinence is a condition that many individuals find embarrassing or afraid to discuss, which can result in a restraint to the flourishing growth of the market.

Among product types, disposables hold the maximum share in the market. The global market for urinary incontinence disposables is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by several factors such as the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and the growing demand for convenient and discreet solutions.

Adult diapers, pads, and liners are among the most common types of urinary incontinence disposables, providing patients with comfort, confidence, and the ability to maintain their normal activities and routines.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Urinary Incontinence Market by Value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Urinary Incontinence market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Urinary Incontinence Market by Incontinence Type (Stress incontinence, Urge incontinence, Mixed incontinence, Other Incontinence).

The report analyses the Urinary Incontinence Market by Product Type (Devices, Disposables, Others).

The report analyses the Urinary Incontinence Market by End-user (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Homecare).

The Global Urinary Incontinence Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Urinary Incontinence Type, by Urinary Incontinence Form, by Sales Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

