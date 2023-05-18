Asia-Pacific 5G and Customer Experience Strategy Analysis Report 2022: Rapid Development Expected in the Next 2-3 Years

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G and Customer Experience Strategies in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed market trends, with digital and self-service now the norms. Meanwhile, companies are still implementing plans decided before the pandemic.

Many of these plans include new retail store openings and using new marketing technology for retail stores to improve sales, customer experience, and operational efficiency. Suppose companies disregard the lower consumer spending power and the fact that consumers no longer want to visit stores as much as they used to before the pandemic. In this case, it can result in poor resource allocation and use.

Companies need to reassess their channel strategy to see if they must make adjustments to support the preferred channel better. While the retail store concept is undergoing redefinition, the online channel grows stronger by the day.

Companies need to ask if the physical store remains the only place to offer a personalized experience and if they should divert some resources to developing solutions to provide a customized online experience. Constraints due to limited budgets are increasing, with some companies neglecting to update their websites while concentrating on mobile applications.

Digital customer experience is the way forward. The good news is that there is an intention to lead with a customer experience-first strategy in 2023. The wild card is how much companies are willing to spend to address it.

Although technology will be vital in enabling the necessary customer experience improvements, it often cannot recognize emotions, lack common sense, and fail to consider empathy in decision-making. Another challenge lies with controlling the experience at every touch point.

Employing 5G can address these gaps by humanizing technology and monitoring across channels in real-time using artificial intelligence and automation. Not only can 5G enhance customer experience and business performance, but the resulting improvements in customer experience can also enable 5G monetization. However, the lack of personnel with the necessary skill sets means that 5G's effect on customer experience and 5G monetization will likely remain limited over the next 3-5 years.

The future of customer experience is an exciting space to watch, with rapid developments expected in the next 2-3 years. This offers market participants boundless opportunities to capitalize on customer experience in some way.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 5G Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industry Trends and Future Implications

5G Industry Trends - Growth Drivers

5G Industry Trends - Growth Restraints

5G Industry Trends - The Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

5G Industry Trends - Opportunities

Future Implications

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Channel and Approach

Demand for Physical Service Channels (Mobile Operator Stores)

Demand for Physical Service Channels (Mobile Operator Stores) Analysis

Online Channel Priority (Application versus Website)

Online Channel Priority (Application versus Website) Analysis

Approach Strategies for Customer Experience Improvements

Approach Strategies Analysis for Customer Experience Improvements

Channel and Approach - Discussion

Survey Respondents by Region

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Customer Experience for the Consumer Segment

Growth Opportunity 2: Customer Experience for the Enterprise Segment

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G Technology for Customer Experience

5. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34065o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.