United States Pet Supplements Market Report 2023-2027 with an In-Depth Examination of the CBD Market

The market outlook for pet supplements remains solid, with U.S. retail sales expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2027.
This report provides a detailed examination of how trends are playing out as marketers seek new ways to make supplements an integral part of pets' wellness routines.
Building on the analyses presented in previous editions of this report, this fully updated ninth edition covers historical and projected retail sales from 2017 through 2027, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development including condition-specific formulations, life-stage-focused products, feline supplements, veterinarian-developed products, and carry-overs from the human supplements market, as well as retail channel trends.
Overriding concerns about pet health and wellness and the central part pets play in the household prompted pet owners to continue spending on pet supplements throughout 2022, driving the market to just over $1 billion, an 11% increase from 2021 and reflecting an 11% CAGR for 2017-2022.
The report provides an in-depth examination of the CBD market, following trends in regulation, consumer perceptions, new product development, and marketing. Featuring exclusive data from the analyst's Surveys of Pet Owners, the report details pet supplement purchasing trends as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of both conventional and CBD pet supplement purchasers.
Although inflation accounts for much of this dollar advancement, and the growth rate has halved from 2020 and 2021, it remains well above the 4% and 5% rates seen pre-pandemic. Survey results from November 2022 show that nearly half of pet supplements purchasers spent more on supplements in the previous 12 months than in 2021, a positive sign amidst economic uncertainty.
Other factors favoring supplement purchasing include a growing reliance on calming/anxiety supplements, the expanding population of senior pets, and a shift towards science-based and veterinarian-formulated supplements.
Despite the favorable outlook, pet supplement marketers continue to compete with marketers of functional, condition-specific treats and foods as pet owners seek out ways to address their pets' nutritional needs in convenient and pet-pampering formats. Another long-term battle in the largely mature market is how to remain relevant by identifying and utilizing the latest, on-trend ingredients while assuring consumers of product safety and efficacy, and engendering more support among the veterinary community.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
- Scope of Report
- Report Methodology
THE MARKET
- Market Size and Composition
- Pet Supplement Sales Surpass $1 Billion
- Pet Supplement Sales by Channel
- Products for Dogs Dominate Pet Supplement Sales
- Market Outlook
- Price Inflation Top-of-Mind Concern
- Supply Chain Woes Persist
- Human Supplement and Pet Supplement Use Overlap
- Focus on Health and Wellness
- Pet Supplements Compete with Pet Food on Health and Wellness
- Pets Central to Home Life
- Pets and Owners Physically Closer than Ever
- Pet Owner Interest in CBD Supplements Persists
- Veterinarians Harbor Enormous Market Clout
- Pet Supplement Regulation
- FDA and AAFCO Monitor Pet Supplements
- National Animal Supplement Council
- The AVMA and Pet Supplements
- Regulating CBD
- Market Projection
MARKETER AND RETAIL TRENDS
- Competitive Overview
- Standing Out in the Growing Crowd
- Pet Supplement Channel Lines in the Omnimarket Era
- Pet Owner Brand Preference
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments
- Four Pet Supplement Marketers Make Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses List
- Retail Trends
- Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Use in Pet Supplement Purchasing
- Top Online Marketers and Brands
- Pet Supplement Merchandising in Pet Specialty Retailers
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
- Condition-Specific Formulas Front and Center
- Veterinary Formulas Add Scientific Weight
- Natural Supplements
- Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements
- CBD Offers More than Just Anxiety Treatment
- Joint Health Supplements
- Condition-Specific Lines Cover All the Bases
- Omegas and Fish Oil Supplements
- Immunity-Related Supplements Get COVID Boost
- Probiotics Linked to Digestive Support and Immunity
- Allergy/Skin & Coat Supplements
- Alternative Formats
- Lifestage-Specific Supplements
- Cat Supplements Offer More Than Hairball Relief
- Supplements for Other Pets
CONSUMER TRENDS
- Consumer Purchasing, Buying Habits, and Attitudes
- Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements
- Most Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality
- Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases
- Pet Supplement Formats
- Condition-Specific Pet Supplements
- Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Shopping in Pet Supplement Purchasing
- Use of Special Offers and Promotions
- Demographic Trends
- Homes with Children and Urban Dwellers Skew High for Pet Supplement Use
- Gen Z, Households with Young Children Skew High for Pet CBD Supplement Purchases
OPPORTUNITIES
- Challenge: Rising Prices, Economic Pressures
- Opportunity 1: Health and Wellness
- Opportunity 2: Condition-Specific and Customized Supplements
- Opportunity 3: Researching CBD
- Opportunity 4: Calming, Immune Products Benefit from Pandemic-Heightened Anxiety
- Opportunity 5: Senior Pets
- Opportunity 6: Omnichannel Marketing
- Opportunity 7: Getting More Veterinarians on Board
- Opportunity 8: Science-Based Supplements
CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
INTRODUCTION
- Scope of Report
- Report Methodology
MARKET SIZE AND COMPOSITION
- Pet Supplement Sales Surpass $1 Billion
- Pet Supplement Sales by Channel
- Retail Sector vs. Vet Sector Growth
- Products for Dogs Dominate Pet Supplement Sales
MARKET OUTLOOK
- Price Inflation Top-of-Mind Concern
- Supply Chain Woes Persist
- Human Supplement and Pet Supplement Use Overlap
- Focus on Health and Wellness
- Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns
- Pet Supplements Compete with Pet Food on Health and Wellness
- Digestive, and Skin/Coat Health Top Conditions Treated by Foods, Treats
- Pets Central to Home Life
- Pets and Owners Physically Closer than Ever
- Pet Owner Interest in CBD Supplements Persists
- Pet CBD Sales Near $100 Million
- Consumer Education a Must in CBD Pet Supplement Market
- CBD Pet Supplements Still Awaiting FDA/AAFCO Approval
- Veterinarians Harbor Enormous Market Clout
- Knowledge Gap a Prime Opportunity
PET SUPPLEMENT REGULATION
- FDA and AAFCO Monitor Pet Supplements
- FSMA and Pet Supplements
- National Animal Supplement Council
- Product Labeling and Claims
- Scientific Advisory Committee
- Adverse Event Reporting
- Additional NASC Membership Requirements
- The AVMA and Pet Supplements
- Regulating CBD
- FDA Explores Regulation, Issues Warnings
- Regulating CBD Use in Pets
- The AVMA Position on CBD
MARKET PROJECTION
CHAPTER 3: MARKETER AND RETAIL TRENDS
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW
- Standing Out in the Growing Crowd
- Pet Supplement Channel Lines in the Omnimarket Era
- Online
- Veterinary
- Pet Specialty
- Mass Market
- Pet Owner Brand Preference
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments
- Encompass Pet Group Acquires WildPaw
- Antelope Acquires Ark Naturals
- Antelope Acquires Diggin' Your Dog and Super Snouts
- Swedencare Acquires NaturVet
- Manna Pro Acquires Oxbow Animal Health
- ADM Acquires Controlling Stake in P4
- Manna Pro Acquires Dinovite
- Kinderhook Acquires Primal Pet Foods
- H&H Group International Holdings Acquires Zesty Paws
- Cargill Invests in AnimalBiome
- Vestar Capital Partners Acquires PetHonesty
- Wind Point Partners Acquires FoodScience Corp.
- Whitebridge Acquires Grizzly Pet Products
- Pet Supplements Market Expansion and Accolades
- Mars Petcare Dips Its Toe in Supplement Market Waters
- Central Garden & Pet Announces New Pet Wellness Brand
- Chewy Launches Private-Label Supplements Line
- Manna Pro Rebrands as Compana Pet Brands
- Bausch + Lomb Introduces Pet Supplement Line
- FreshCap Expands Into Pet Supplements Market
- Ziggy Marley's Apawthecary Announces Merger with One Farm
- Pet Releaf Launches Functional Line, Invests in Sustainability
- Zesty Paws Expands into Walmart
- Target Launches Pet Nutrition Brand
- Primal Pet Foods Introduces Pet Supplement Line
- Holistic Hound Earns NASC Certification
- Vetio Animal Health Opens New Manufacturing Facility
- Four Pet Supplement Marketers Make Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses List
RETAIL TRENDS
- Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Use in Pet Supplement Purchasing
- Pet Supplement Purchaser Shopper Loyalty
- Top Online Marketers and Brands
- Pet Supplement Merchandising in Pet Specialty Retailers
- Petco Site Visit
- PetSmart
- Independent Pet Stores
- Mass-Market and Farm & Feed Channels
- Walmart and Target
- Farm & Feed Stores
CHAPTER 4: MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
- Condition-Specific Formulas Front and Center
- Veterinary Formulas Add Scientific Weight
- Natural Supplements
- Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements
- CBD Offers More than Just Anxiety Treatment
- Joint Health Supplements
- Condition-Specific Lines Cover All the Bases
- Omegas and Fish Oil Supplements
- Immunity-Related Supplements Get COVID Boost
- Probiotics Linked to Digestive Support and Immunity
- Allergy/Skin & Coat Supplements
- Alternative Formats
- Lifestage-Specific Supplements
- Sidebar: Milk Replacers
- Cat Supplements Offer More Than Hairball Relief
- Supplements for Other Pets
- Reptiles
- Small Mammals
- Birds
CHAPTER 5: CONSUMER TRENDS
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
OVERVIEW OF PET SUPPLEMENT PURCHASING
- Note on Data Sources
CONSUMER PURCHASING, BUYING HABITS, AND ATTITUDES
- Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements
- Most Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality
- Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases
- Pet Supplement Formats
- Conditions Treated with CBD
- Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Shopping in Pet Supplement Purchasing
- Pet Owners Choose Home Delivery
- Amazon Top Website for Online Pet Supplement Purchases
- Pet Specialty Top Destination for In-Store Pet Supplement Purchases
- Use of Special Offers and Promotions
DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS
- Homes with Children and Urban Dwellers Skew High for Pet Supplement Use
- Gen Z, Households with Young Children Skew High for Pet CBD Supplement Purchases
Companies Mentioned
- ADM
- AnimalBiome
- Antelope
- Ark Naturals
- Bausch + Lomb
- Cargill
- Central Garden & Pet
- Chewy
- Diggin' Your Dog
- Dinovite
- Encompass Pet Group
- FoodScience Corp.
- FreshCap
- Grizzly Pet Products
- H&H Group International Holdings
- Kinderhook
- Manna Pro
- Mars Petcare
- NaturVet
- Oxbow Animal Health
- P4
- PetHonesty
- Primal Pet Foods
- Super Snouts
- Swedencare
- Vestar Capital Partners
- Whitebridge
- WildPaw
- Wind Point Partners
- Zesty Paws
- Ziggy Mar.
