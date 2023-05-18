Advanced Ceramics Market to Hit $1,80,463.4 Mn by 2028 | Updated

Pune, India, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced ceramics market size is projected to reach USD 1,80,463.4 million by 2028. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in a new report, titled, “Advanced Ceramics Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 82,972.9 million in 2020. It will exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period between 2021-2028.

The ongoing technological advancements and rising demand for modern consumer electronic appliances are expected to propel the need for electroceramics. Advanced ceramics is extensively used in such products because of their possession of multiple beneficial properties, such as compressive strength.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/advanced-ceramics-market-105073

A list of reputed advanced ceramics manufacturers operating in the global market:

International Syalons (UK)

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)

S&S Advance Ceramics (India)

Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing (U.S.)

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics (Japan)

CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain (U.S.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Technocera (India)

Other Key Players

Competitive Landscape-

Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing Aim to Participate in Acquisition Strategy to Compete with Their Rivals

The market houses several prominent manufacturers that are focusing on various organic and inorganic strategies to compete with their rivals. Among them, acquisition is the most significant strategy. International Syalons, for instance, is a leading producer of silicon nitride and sialon-based ceramics. It often participates in mergers and acquisitions to broaden its footprints and generate more sales.

Report Coverage-

The research report of the technical ceramics manufacturing industry offers a comprehensive analysis of existing companies that can affect the market outlook throughout the forthcoming years. In addition to that, it provides an accurate assessment by highlighting data on multiple aspects that may contain growth drivers, opportunities, trends, and hindrances. It also represents the overall market size from a global perspective by analyzing historical data and qualitative insights.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/advanced-ceramics-market-105073

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 10.2 % 2028 Value Projection USD 1,80,463.4 Million Market Size in 2020 USD 82,972.9 Million Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 250 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Products Types

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Advanced Ceramics Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Modern Electronic Appliances to Boost Growth Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Drive Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage in Making Implant Abutments and Artificial Bones to Propel Growth

Advanced ceramics are gaining more importance in the medical industry. The product has excellent aesthetic, physical, and biological properties. Therefore, it is extensively utilized for making endosseous implants, artificial bones, and implant abutments. The industry is also anticipated to use zirconia ceramics. These factors are set to accelerate the advanced ceramics market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the production process of this ceramic involves high-cost spending as it includes inspection, diamond grinding, sintering, forming, and raw material processing. It may hinder growth.

Segments-

Transportation Segment Generated 21.2% Share in China in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the material, the market is divided into alumina, zirconia, titanate, silicon carbide, silicon nitride, and others. Below is a brief note on the end-use criterion:

By End-use: The market is categorized into electrical & electronics, transportation, medical, chemical, and others. Out of these, the transportation segment held 21.2% in terms of China's advanced ceramics market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of the product in aerospace engines and electric water pumps. On the other hand, the medical segment earned 18.0% in 2020 on account of the high demand for biodegradable splints and other similar products.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/advanced-ceramics-market-105073

Regional Insights-

Increasing Usage of Titanate in the Automotive Industry to Propel Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific : The region held USD 30,783.0 million in terms of revenue in 2020. It is expected to remain at the forefront on account of the high demand for the product from the medical industry. Besides, the increasing usage of titanate in the automotive industry, especially in China, is set to aid growth.

: The region held in terms of revenue in 2020. It is expected to remain at the forefront on account of the high demand for the product from the medical industry. Besides, the increasing usage of titanate in the automotive industry, especially in China, is set to aid growth. North America : The increasing shift of manufacturers towards this ceramic over plastic or other metals is anticipated to help the region remain in the second position. Additionally, the rising production of electronic devices and electrical equipment in the region would boost growth.

: The increasing shift of manufacturers towards this ceramic over plastic or other metals is anticipated to help the region remain in the second position. Additionally, the rising production of electronic devices and electrical equipment in the region would boost growth. Europe: The presence of a well-established automotive industry in the region is set to augment growth in the forecast period. Coupled with this, the urgent need to reduce emissions in the atmosphere would also result in the rising adoption of electric vehicles in the region.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Advanced Ceramics Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to COVID-19 Steps Taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Advanced Ceramics Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Material (Value and Volume) Alumina Zirconia Titanate Silicon Carbide Silicon Nitride Others By End-Use (Value and Volume) Electrical & Electronics Transportation Medical Chemical Others By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/advanced-ceramics-market-105073

Read Related Insights:

Ceramic Tiles Market to Reach USD 77.82 Billion by 2028

Ceramics Market to Growth USD 219.12 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit CAGR 7.7%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com