Moscato Wine Global Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Sweeter and Lighter Wine With a Low Alcohol Percentage Boosts Sector

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Moscato Wine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Moscato Bianco, Moscato Rosa, Moscato Giallo, Others), By Sales Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global moscato wine market size is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2030.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2030. The consumption of Moscato wine is growing owing to its use as a dessert wine.

Moreover, changing consumer lifestyles and the increased demand for sweeter and lighter wine with a low alcohol percentage contributing to the market growth.



The popularity of Moscato d'Asti is rising among 'millennials' as they are increasingly preferring wine over more conventional alcoholic beverages like beer. With the increased availability of educational materials and information about the wines they consume, many consumers are generally turning to wines, and Moscato d'Asti in particular as it compliments a wide range of foods better than most other alcoholic beverages.



Moscato Wine Market Report Highlights

In terms of type. The moscato bianco segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 36.9% in 2022. This can be attributed to its high consumer preference due to its ease of availability and affordability among the moscato wine varieties

Online retail sales channel segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.1 % from 2023-2030. The growth can be attributed to rising demand by millennials and Gen Z consumers. Millennials and Gen Z consumers accounted for 44% of new Wine.com customers in 2021, making them the fastest-growing group of new users for that year

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of around 14.0% over the forecast period owing to the increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization

In January 2023, U.S.-based Duplin Winery introduced the first-in-the-world Muscadine Moscato. The new moscato wine combines the honey-floral taste notes of moscato with the typical sweetness of muscadine to create a whole new, elegant white wine

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1704.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Moscato Wine Market Variables and Trends

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2 Manufacturing & Technology Trends

3.3 Price Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2030

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.4.1.1 Increased demand sweeter and lighter wine with a low alcohol percentage

3.4.1.2 Diversity of choices and exciting new offerings are attracting new consumers

3.4.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.4.2.1 Side effects associated with moscato wines



Chapter 4 Moscato Wine Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Moscato Bianco

4.3 Moscato Rosa

4.4 Moscato Giallo

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Moscato Wine Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Sales Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Restaurants & Bars

5.3 Winery

5.4 Liquor Stores

5.5 Online Retail

5.6 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

5.7 Others



Chapter 6 Moscato Wine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

COPPO S.R.L.

MICHELE CHIARLO

Barefoot Cellars

Azienda Agricola Saracco

yellow tail (Casella)

Stella Rosa (San Antonio Winery, Inc.)

Sutter Home Winery, Inc.

Bartenura

Innocent Bystander

La Spinetta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyk4yc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment