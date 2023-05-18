Automotive LED Lighting Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $24.29 Billion by 2027 at a 6.5% CAGR

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive LED Lighting Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive LED lighting market is expected to grow from $17.59 billion in 2022 to $18.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The automotive LED lighting market is expected to reach $24.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The increase in global traffic accidents is expected to propel the growth of the automotive LED lighting market going forward. Traffic accidents refer to any injury caused by a crash of a vehicle partially or entirely on a public road and are a leading cause of death among people. Automotive LED lighting is used to prevent road accidents by increasing the vehicle's visibility on the road, making it easier for others to spot and avoiding the head-on collisions that occur due to poor visibility.

For instance, in January 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) report, a US-based national public health agency, each year around 1.35 million people dies on roadways around the world. Moreover, every day almost 3,700 people are killed globally in crashes involving unsafe vehicles such as non-LED lighting vehicles. Further, the U.S. death rate due to accidents or vehicle crashes was 2.3 times higher than the average rate for 28 other high-income countries which increased in 2020 and 2021. Therefore, an increase in global traffic accidents is driving the growth of the automotive LED lighting market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive LED lighting markets. Major companies operating in the automotive LED lighting market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2022, Hyundai mobies a South Korean-based automotive supplier company launched 'Lighting grille' technology which makes use of LED lighting. This provides a moving grille that features active flaps for better aerodynamics or engine cooling. This includes unique features such as auto-driving modeand it can display various scenarios, such as autonomous driving mode, EV charging mode, welcome lightand emergency warning light, compared to other technological products.



In September 2021, Toyota Motor Corporation, a Japan-based multinational automotive manufacturing company acquired Renovo Motors Inc., for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Toyota Motor Corporation aims to transform worldwide mobility and bring together world-class talent and expertise in automated driving technology, next-generation mappingand vehicle operating systems. Renovo Motors Inc. is a US-based company that operates an automotive technology platform.



North America was the largest region in the automotive LED lighting market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the automotive LED lighting market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



