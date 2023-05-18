Aircraft Landing Gear Market to Worth USD 22.90 Billion by 2028 | [Latest News]

Pune, india, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft landing gear market size was USD 9.88 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 10.79 billion in 2021 to USD 22.90 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Aircraft Landing Gear Market, 2021-2028.”

The aircraft landing gear market refers to the global market for the manufacturing, distribution, and maintenance of landing gear systems used in aircraft. Landing gear systems are crucial components of an aircraft that support the weight of the aircraft during landing, takeoff, and ground operations. They also provide stability and absorb the impact of landing forces.

List of Key Players Covered in the Aircraft Landing Gear Market Report:



AAR Corporation (U.S.)

Alaris Aerospace (U.S.)

CIRCOR International Inc. (U.S.)

Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

GKN Aerospace (U.K.)

Hawker Pacific Aerospace (U.S.)

Heroux-Devtek Inc. (Canada)

Liebherr Group AG (Germany)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (Canada)

Safran SA (France)

SPP Canada Aircraft Inc. (Canada)

Triumph Group Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 17.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 22.90 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 10.79 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Arrangement

By Component

By End-User

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Aircraft Landing Gear Market Growth Drivers Increasing Procurement of Modern-Generation Aircraft to Propel Market Growth Rising Demand for Replacement & Advancements of Aircraft Parts to Favor Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact



Annulled Aircraft Orders amid COVID-19 to Affect Aircraft Delivery Rates

The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced all industries, sectors and all features of human lives with distressing economic as well as fiscal damages and substantial indecisions. The aviation industry perceived a noteworthy deterioration owing to the complete lessening of air passengers traffic (both international and domestic) varying from 60% in 2020 in comparison with 2019.

Report Coverage

The report presents a detailed study of the market including current trends and future predictions to estimate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered.

The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is classified into nose landing gear and main landing gear.

By platform, the market is categorized into fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft types.

In terms of arrangement type, the market is divided into the tail wheel, tandem, and tri-cycle.

On the basis of end-user, the market segments comprise OEM and aftermarket.

By components, the market is characterized by retraction systems, brakes & wheels, steering, and others. The retraction system segment is estimated to dominate the market and grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints



Increasing Procurement of Modern-Generation Aircraft to Propel Market Growth

The acquirement of modern generation aircraft has risen owing to their enhanced features and fuel proficiency. Furthermore, the increasing demand for fleet expansion and the rising of low cost and ultra-low cost carrier the market is experiencing an exponential rise in orders for commercial aircraft, which is anticipated to boost the market for landing gear.

Furthermore, the rising expenditure for military aircraft by nations to reinforce defense competencies is also projected to assist with the aircraft landing gear market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Backed by Strong Presence of Aircraft Makers

North America stood at USD 3.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the majority of the aircraft landing gear market share. This region dominated the global landing gear market in 2020.

The market in Europe is anticipated to grow reasonably owing to the occurrence of noticeable vital players and OEMs such as Airbus, Leonardo Spa, and Safran SA.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to display significant growth owing to amplified defense expenditure on military aviation.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global aircraft landing gear market Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Nose Landing Gear Main Landing Gear By Platform Fixed-Wing Commercial Aircraft Business Aircraft Steering Aircraft General Aviation Aircraft Fixed-Wing UAVs Rotary-Wing Steering Helicopter Commercial Helicopter Rotary UAVs By Arrangement Tail Wheel Tandem Tri-Cycle By Component Retraction System Brakes & wheels Steering Others By End-User OEM Aftermarket By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America The Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape

Acquisition Strategies by Key Companies to Encourage Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for competent strategies to reinforce their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with encountering least possible hindrances. One such competent strategy is attaining competitive companies and further fortifying a profit for both the companies.

Industry Development

August 2021: Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), which is a dominating supplier of aerospace and aviation products has declared that it has procured Trace Aviation (TA), based in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S.

