Vegan Cosmetics Market to Hit USD 24.79 Billion by 2028 | With a 6.57% CAGR

Pune, India, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan cosmetics market size was USD 12.72 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 15.87 billion in 2023 to USD 24.79 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.57% during the 2023-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Vegan Cosmetics Market, 2023-2028.” Factors such as veganism turning into a mainstream trend and increasing consumer base focusing on sustainability activities will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising rate of product renovation will boost market growth.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vegan-cosmetics-market-106594

List of Key Players Profiled in the Vegan Cosmetics Market Report:

GABRIELCOSMETICS (Washington, U.S.)

PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd (Brighton, U.K.)

Natur'Alley Ltd (London, Japan)

GoNature Sp. z o.o. (Poznań, Poland)

Seraphine Botanicals (New Jersey, U.S)

Nutriglow Cosmetics (Uttar Pradesh, India)

Plum (Maharashtra, India)

Disguise Cosmetics (Maharashtra, India)

COTY INC. (New York, U.S.)

G&M Cosmetics (New South Wales, Australia)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.57% 2028 Value Projection USD 24.79Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 12.72 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 185 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Vegan Cosmetics Market Growth Drivers Rising Popularity of Plant-based Products Paired with Emerging Veganism Trend to Favor Market Expansion Implementation of Bans on Animal-tested Cosmetics is Triggering Consumer Preferences for Vegan Products





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/vegan-cosmetics-market-106594

Segments:

On the basis of type, the market can be divided into skin care, hair care, makeup, and others.

By distribution channel, the market can be broken into e-commerce, hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report is highly analytical and contains valuable insights into the industry by shedding light on critical aspects such as related markets, competitive landscape, and recent industry developments. Additionally, the report also sheds light on mergers & acquisitions, SWOT analysis, the regulatory scenario in critical countries, and key industry trends. The report also contains factors that are expected to affect the market in a positive/negative manner.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Popularity of Plant-based Products and Rising Bans on Animal Testing to Bolster Growth

Factors such as increasing global concerns regarding the production and consumption of cosmetics with synthetic ingredients and shifting consumer behavior towards plant-based substitutes will boost the vegan cosmetics market growth during the forecast period. Also, evolving vegan lifestyles among consumers from emerging economies and improving raw material procurement measures will increase the footprint of the market. Additionally, the rising ban on animal testing will further fuel the market towards extended growth.

However, the rising number of counterfeit products will limit the market growth during the forecast duration.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/vegan-cosmetics-market-106594

Regional Insights-

Europe to Hold Market Dominance due to Immense Focus on R&D

Europe will witness the largest vegan cosmetics market share during the advent of the forecast period due to the region being the breeding ground for banning animal testing activities and rising focus toward research & development. Additionally, the rising number of scientific innovative centers in the region will increase the footprint of the market.

North America will hold a significant market share in terms of global contribution owing to the increasing popularity of natural ingredients and the rising population of working women. Also, a rising dearth of beauty clinics across the region and the presence of prominent players will fuel the growth of the market in an exponential way.

Competitive Landscape -

Product Innovation & Novel Launched to Contribute to Rocketing Market Growth

The report for vegan cosmetics is highly fragmented, with the market being divided into a regional and international overviews for a litany of product differentiation. The rising popularity of e-commerce platforms is expected to further push distributors and vendors towards a ballooned state regarding sales. For example, Plum unveiled its first exclusive standalone store in Mumbai, India. The brand further revealed its plan to locate more than 50 stores across the Indian sub-continent by 2023. The market is further plagued with an increasing number of small entrants who enter the market every year. An additional certification from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) will help brands build a significant image for its consumer, further extending growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

Supply Chain Disruptions to Hamper Market Growth during Pandemic Era

The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe economic backlash to various sectors. Production delays and disruptions in supply chains affect the market in a negative manner. Vegan cosmetics were deemed as non-essential at the beginning of the pandemic, which created a stagnant product supply demand. The pandemic accelerated online distribution channels, which is expected to revive the market in a post-pandemic era. Sales pertaining to luxury beauty products will also see a surge due to reflecting consumer preferences and the rising prospects of luxurious beauty.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/vegan-cosmetics-market-106594

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Market Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Skin Care Hair Care Makeup Others By Distribution Channel E-commerce Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vegan-cosmetics-market-106594

Key Industry Development:

November 2021: CoverGirl, launched a new collection of vegan makeup essentials under its Clean Fresh label. The brand advertised its new collection to feature natural ingredients and vegan formulas extracted from aloe extract and coconut milk.

Read Related Insights:

Soap Market Size to Reach USD 55.29 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.0%

Shampoo Market Size to Hit $39.58 Billion by 2028 | At 3.6% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com