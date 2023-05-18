Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2029 at a 20.9% CAGR

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2021) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2022 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive camera cleaning system market is expected to grow at a robust pace owing to stricter driver safety norms and an emphasis on vehicle safety protocols by governments across the world. In addition, continuous innovations in camera technologies are expected to create newer opportunities for such solutions for a prolonged period.

According to the analyst, the automotive camera cleaning system market will reach a monumental market valuation of US$1.6 Bn by the end of 2029. This promising growth will be achieved at a stellar CAGR of 20.9%% in the 2022-2029 forecast period.



The automotive industry has exhibited an increasing propensity for driver safety, thereby opening up novel business opportunities for several related products.

Today, intuitive, and user-centric features and robust driver safety are equally important to automotive customers as a reliable and powerful power unit. Driver safety, in particular, is gaining traction in developing countries on account of increasing road casualties. To this end, several cutting-edge driver safety features are being introduced, including automotive camera cleaning systems.



Market Trends Supporting Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Expansion

North America and Europe are projected to emerge as pivotal regional markets and grow from their combined 30% share of demand contribution in 2019

In terms of major tech innovations, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) are gaining tremendous traction which shall create demand for camera cleaning systems

In the nozzle types, the relatively high reliability and affordability are incenting the fixed-nozzle segment to reach about 40% market share by 2029

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market to Grow Amidst Increasing Integration in Passenger and Commercial Vehicles



The employment of state-of-art automotive camera cleaning systems in both commercial and passenger vehicles is a highly lucrative opportunity. The presence of progressive road safety regulations is contributing to this changing consumer mindset. Besides, it has also helped with nurturing the sales of original equipment (OE) and aftermarket camera cleaning systems. The OE sales are still notably higher due to greater consumer confidence.



In terms of application, camera cleaning solutions for parking systems are the most lucrative generator of demand. Drivers rely on parking cameras far more than other camera systems and therefore, seek to keep them clean. These circumstances are poised to generate favourable outcomes for the global automotive camera cleaning system market.



Strict Road Safety Norms to Establish North America and Europe as Major Regional Markets



The automotive camera cleaning system market in North America and Europe is brimming with opportunities. This is due to the high level of emphasis placed on driver safety, and the presence of strict safety regulations. In addition, the continuous advancements in automotive safety technology are propelling regional market expansion. Most notably, the adoption of ADAS sensors in vehicles has been mandated in these regions, resulting in an increase in demand for camera cleaning systems. The United States, and Canada are the dominant economies in North America, while the UK, Germany, France, and Italy are the primary countries in Europe.



Leading Market Players



The most competitive players in the global automotive camera cleaning system market include Panasonic Corp., Denso Corporation, Ficosa Internacional SA (Stand Alone), dlhBOWLES, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Continental AG, Magna Electronics Inc., MS Foster & Associates Inc., Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co., Ltd., Valeo SA, and Bosch.



