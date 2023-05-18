Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.36 Billion by 2027 at a 6% CAGR

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global welding fume extraction equipment market is expected to grow from $2.48 billion in 2022 to $2.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The welding fume extraction equipment market is expected to reach $3.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6%.

Increasing construction activities is significantly contributing to the growth of the fume welding fume extraction equipment market going forward. Construction activities refer to the area of business and manufacturing that is concerned with building, preserving, and fixing infrastructure.

Welding fume extraction equipment is used to capture fumes generated from welding operations in the construction sector which keeps the work environment for construction site workers safe as welding fumes are associated with major health concerns such as lung disease, nerve damage, and so on.

For instance, according to a 2022 report published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), a US-based government organization that provides official macroeconomic and industry statistics, the size of the US construction industry increased from $1.916 trillion in the first quarter of 2021 to $2.016 trillion in the first quarter of 2022. Therefore, increasing construction activities is driving the growth of the welding fume extraction equipment market.



Product innovation is the major trend gaining popularity in the welding fume extraction equipment market. Major companies operating in the welding fume extraction equipment market are focusing on providing innovative solutions to sustain their market position.

For instance, in February 2021, Donaldson Co. Inc, a US-based vertically integrated filtration company launched, the Torit Downflo Ambient weld fume extractor. The new welding fume extraction equipment gives fabricators the ability to weld in various workstation configurations. Without hoods or ductwork, the collector extracts welding fumes. The dust disposal drawer and hinged access doors enable turnkey filter replacements, and it is prewired with an integrated control panel for easy installation.



In July 2022, Nederman, a Sweden-based industrial air filtration company acquired RoboVent for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition made Nederman a major player in the US weld fume extraction market. RoboVent is a US-based air filtration and industrial ventilation company which provides welding fume extraction equipment.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the welding fume extraction equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in welding fume extraction equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the welding fume extraction equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



