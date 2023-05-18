Hybrid Seeds Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing use of hybrid seeds across the world is the primary factor responsible for the growth of the global hybrid seeds market. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Hybrid Seeds Market Size, Share and Global Trend, and Geography Forecast Till 2030.” In order to ensure sustainable agriculture, good-quality seeds play a significant role as they provide aid toward higher productivity. Hybridization technology in agriculture helps to enhance crop production. This technology helps to improve grain qualities, reduce the incidence of pests, and increase overall crop productivity.

Hybrid seeds are created by crossbreeding two genetically distinct plant varieties in order to produce offspring with desirable traits. This process involves selecting plants with specific characteristics, such as high yield, disease resistance, or improved quality, and then crossing them to create a hybrid variety that inherits these desirable traits.

Hybrid seeds have several advantages over traditional open-pollinated seeds. For one, they tend to be more uniform in their growth and performance, since they are created by controlled crosses rather than random mating. This can lead to more consistent yields and quality, making hybrid seeds popular among farmers and gardeners alike.

Another advantage of hybrid seeds is that they can often have improved resistance to pests and diseases, which can reduce the need for chemical pesticides and herbicides. Additionally, some hybrid varieties may be better suited to specific growing conditions, such as drought or extreme temperatures.

However, one downside of hybrid seeds is that they are often more expensive than traditional seeds, due to the cost of producing and distributing them. Additionally, since hybrid seeds are created through controlled crosses, they cannot be saved and replanted like open-pollinated seeds, meaning that farmers and gardeners need to purchase new seeds each year.

Overall, hybrid seeds can be a useful tool for improving crop yields and quality, but they may not be the best option for everyone, depending on their specific needs and priorities.

Oilseeds and Cereals Are More in Demand Owing to their Large Cultivation

Among crop types, oilseeds and cereals cover a larger share in the global hybrid seeds market. The cultivation of these crops is done on a vast land area across the globe. Under cereals segment, corn and rice account for a major share in the market. Moreover, short duration hybrid seeds are expected to gain higher traction from the benefits associated with their cultivation.

North America Leads Owing to Early Adoption of Technological Advancements

Regionally, North America is anticipated to account for a substantial share in the global hybrid seeds market. In 2018, the region was leading the market. Rising adoption of hybrid technology is driving the market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific registers strong growth. This region, together with Latin America, is expected to create attractive growth opportunities for the global market in the forecast years. Rising demand for enhanced agricultural products is the main factor responsible for positively impacting the market. Countries such as China are the major crop exporters (vegetable crop seeds).

Deteriorating Arable Land Stokes Demand for Hybrid Seeds

Modernization of agriculture such as the introduction of hybrid agriculture is constantly driving the hybrid seeds market. Product innovation which includes advanced hybrid seeds and diet diversification is supplementing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the use of hybrid seeds with advanced features such as seed coatings, pelleting and other traits is increasing the hybrid seed production.

The increasing population is surging the demand for agricultural produce and highlighting the need to increase production. As per the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), the global population was 7.63 billion in the year 2018. The organization further revealed that the global population is estimated to reach 8.19 billion by 2025 and around 8.55 billion by the end of 2030. This rapid increase is compelling farmers to adopt hybrid seeds and improve crop production. Moreover, the declining arable land across the world promotes hybrid seed production. Technological advancements in the agriculture industry such as hybrid seeds are increasing the crop yield compared to traditional seeds.

MNCs Merging with Other Seed Companies to Dominate the Hybrid Seed Market

Several multinational companies are acquiring other seed companies to cover a larger part of the global market. With the increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&A), organizations can improve their efficiency and involve in research and development (R&D) activities to meet consumer requirements. Companies are planning to bring innovation in hybrid sees to meet the demand for crop production globally. For instance, BASF opened an advanced state-of-the-art breeding center in November 2018 in Nunhem. This centre is for breeding cucumbers and its aim is to increase BASF’s capabilities in order to fulfil consumers demand. The company is also planning to increase the global food value chain encompassing novel vegetable varieties.

The same company entered into an M&A in August 2018. The company successfully acquired its global vegetable seeds business. Now, this vegetable seeds business includes 24 crops and about 2,600 crop varieties.

