Nutraceutical Ingredients Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Probiotics and Protein-Rich Foods Bolsters Sector

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to grow from $49.52 billion in 2022 to $53.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to grow to $71.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The rising demand for probiotics and protein-rich foods is expected to propel the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market going forward. Probiotics and protein-rich foods refer to live microorganisms and foods with high protein content that have been shown to improve health when consumed or applied to the body. Nutraceutical ingredients boast essential proteins needed for human body, thus, the demand for probiotics and protein-rich foods will also drive need for nutraceutical ingredients.

For instance, according to Consumer Insights on Gut Health & Probiotics survey report with One thousand interviews among US adults ages 18+ from March 4 to March 9, 2022, by the International Food Information Council, a US-based non-profit organization supported by the food, beverage, and agricultural industries, about a one third (32%) of respondents indicated they actively try to eat probiotics, of those, and 60% try to do so at least once per day and 24% try to do so several times per day. Therefore, the rising demand for probiotics and protein-rich foods is expected to propel the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market.



New product development & advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the nutraceutical ingredients market. Major market players are developing advanced products to sustain their position in the nutraceutical ingredients market. For instance, in January 20221, Tate & Lyle, a UK-based company engaged in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages launched new REZISTA MAX thickening starches and BRIOGEL gelling starches.

Due to their improved process tolerance, mouthfeel, fluidity, and texture, innovative tapioca starches will help food manufacturers deliver superior products. The starches can be used in dairy, soups, sauces and dressings, confectionery, and other applications. Tapioca starch has some unique formulation benefits, such as a translucent color and a soft gel-like texture that is especially appealing in dairy desserts, certain sauces, confectionery, and processed cheese.



In February 2022, Suanfarma, a Spain-based company engaged in the development, production, and commercialization of ingredients acquired Monteloeder for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Suanfarma will expand its active-nutritionals portfolio and aims to become a European leader in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients. Monteloeder is a Spain-based company engaged in providing innovative clinically supported health ingredients.



North America was the largest region in the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nutraceutical ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the nutraceutical ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for nutraceutical ingredients? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The nutraceutical ingredients market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

1) By Product Type: Vitamins; Proteins and Amino Acids; Probiotic; Minerals; Omega-3 Fatty Acids; Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates; Prebiotic; Phytochemical and Plant Extracts; Other Product Types

2) By Health Benefits: Cognitive Health; Gut Health; Heart Health; Bone Health; Immunity; Nutrition; Weigh Management; Other Health Benefits

3) By Form: Dry; liquid

4) By Application: Food; Beverages; Personal Care; Animal Nutrition; Dietary Supplements



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $53.39 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $71.91 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

