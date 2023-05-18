Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market is to reach USD 20 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 10.725 percent over the forecast period

Pune, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global electronic market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market ”. The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market size was valued at USD 20 Bn in 2022. The total Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.725 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 40.81 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 20 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 40.81 Bn CAGR 10.725 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 123 No. of Charts and Figures 117 Segment Covered By Type, Technology, End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market. The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market is segmented By Type, Technology, and End-User. The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market report is a guide for investors that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. Data for analysis of the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards industry is collected by both primary and secondary research methods. The report is a detailed analysis of the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market by country, regional and global presence. The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market size was estimated through a bottom-up approach. The new entrants in Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. Restraints, drivers, challenges, and opportunities are provided in detail in the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market report.

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Overview

Flexible printed circuit boards are also known as flexible printed circuits. Consist of a metallic layer of traces, usually copper, bonded to a dielectric layer, usually polyimide thickness of the metal layer can be very thin to very thick, and dielectric thickness can vary from flexible printed circuits that were originally designed as a replacement for traditional wire harnesses. A flexible circuit in its purest form is a vast array of conductors sandwiched between very thin dielectric film layers. The flexible printed circuit boards reduce wiring errors and remove mechanical connectors. These are popular due to their cheaper assembly time and costs, airflow , and system reliability.

The increasing demand for flexible electronics is expected to grow during the forecast period

The increasing demand for flexible electronics, the miniaturization of electronic devices, and growing trends towards Internet of Things (IoT) devices are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and wearable gadgets is also fueling the growth of the Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market. Furthermore, the market is being driven by developments in manufacturing methods like roll-to-roll processing, which enables the production of FPCBs at lower costs and bigger volumes. One of the most important major trends in the Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market is the increasing use of FPCBs in automotive applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a Significant Share of the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market over the Forecast Period

The Asia-pacific region dominates the flexible printed circuit board market and held the largest revenue share 70% during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea are semiconductors and produce almost 80% of PCB production worldwide. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and the growing adoption of FPCBs in the automation industry.

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Segmentation

Based on Type, the flexible printed circuit boards market is segmented into single-sided FPCB, double-sided FPCB, Multilayer FPCB, and Rigid-Flex FPCB. They are widely used used in simple applications where cost is a major concern. The multilayer circuit segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period.

FPCBs have widespread applications across various industries, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness considerable expansion, at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period, driven by the budding demand for flexible displays in smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

By Type:

• Single-sided FPCBs

• Double-sided FPCBs

• Multi-layer FPCBs

• Rigid-flex FPCBs

By Technology

• Etched Copper

• Additive

• Semi-Additive

By End-User

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Applications

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defence

• Others

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Key Players include

• Nippon Mektron Ltd.

• Fujikura Ltd.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

• Career Technology (MFG.) Co. Ltd.

• Flexcom Inc.

• Interflex Co. Ltd.

• NewFlex Technology Co. Ltd.

• Young Poong Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Ichia Technologies Inc.

• Flexium Interconnect Inc.

• Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc.

• SI Flex Co. Ltd.

• Daeduck GDS Co. Ltd.

• TTM Technologies Inc.

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

• Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co. Ltd.

• Tripod Technology Corporation

• Nanya PCB Inc.

• Unimicron Technology Corporation

• AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

• Jabil Inc.

• Shennan Circuits Co. Ltd.

• Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd.

