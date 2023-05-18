Whey Protein Global Market Report 2023: Whey Protein Hydrolysate Emerges as the Key Sports Nutrition Ingredient

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whey Protein Market - Global Industry Analysis (2019 - 2021), Growth Trends, and Market Forecast (2022 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pervasiveness of chronic diseases has intensified health concerns among individuals, promoting them to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Now, in order to meet their daily nutritional requirements, consumers are seeking protein supplements such as whey protein.

The consumption of whey protein, in particular, has increased due to its several health advantages such as lean muscle mass growth, weight loss, and reduced cholesterol levels. The trend of veganism is also benefiting the whey protein market.



Animal-based protein has dominated the food and beverage industry for decades. However, the ongoing consumer shift to plant-based products has created a demand for alternative protein sources, leading to increased demand for whey protein. In addition to this, whey protein is a highly accessible protein source and is available in various forms such as powders, bars, and ready-to-drink beverages.

In a recent report, the analyst predicts the growth curve for the whey protein market between 2022 and 2030. Registering a valuation of US$5.3 Bn in 2021, the market is poised to reach a valuation of US$11.2 Bn by 2030, experiencing a healthy growth of 8.6%.

Key Insights and Trends Across Global Whey Protein Market

Dry whey protein to remain the most sought-after, accounting for over 90% of overall demand

Heightened focus on convenient products, and rising consumer inclination toward sports nutrition, are major growth catalysts of the whey protein market

North America to maintain key position while Asia Pacific's whey protein market witnesses the fastest growth

Whey Protein Hydrolysate Emerges as the Key Sports Nutrition Ingredient

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often require higher protein intake to support muscle growth and recovery. Casein and whey are two types of dairy proteins found in most sports nutrition products. In recent years, whey protein has gained significant traction. Whey protein has emerged as a convenient and effective way to meet their protein needs. It is a complete protein that contains all the essential amino acids required by the body to build and repair muscle tissue.



Besides, whey protein hydrolysates are considered high-quality proteins that are quick to absorb as compared to other conventional proteins. As the demand for whey protein continues to escalate, the whey protein market is set to achieve substantial momentum.

Asia Pacific's Whey Protein Market to Pull Ahead its Global Rival

Asia Pacific is predicted to remain a significant region in the global whey protein market throughout the forecast period. The growing interest in nutraceuticals indicates a positive outlook for the region's market. Additionally, the food and beverage industry in the Asia Pacific region is thriving with key industry participants introducing whey protein-based products. The constant product launches are expected to increase the visibility and availability of whey protein in the region.



Moreover, with the rise in disposable income, consumers are becoming more willing to spend money on health and wellness products. Galvanising action around these opportunities, Asia Pacific's whey protein market is thus tracing an upward growth trajectory, expecting a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Global Whey Protein Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

3.1. Global Whey Protein Market Outlook, by Form, Value (US$ '000), 2019 - 2030

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Dry

3.1.1.2. Liquid

3.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.2. Global Whey Protein Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ '000), 2019 - 2030

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Isolates

3.2.1.2. Concentrates

3.2.1.3. Textured

3.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.3. Global Whey Protein Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ '000), 2019 - 2030

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Meat extenders & analogs

3.3.1.2. Snacks & bakery products

3.3.1.3. Nutritional supplements

3.3.1.4. Beverages

3.3.1.5. Others

3.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4. Global Whey Protein Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ '000), 2019 - 2030

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.1.1. Food & Beverages

3.4.1.2. Animal Feed

3.4.1.3. Cosmetics & Personal Care

3.4.1.4. Pharmaceuticals

3.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness AnalysisGlobal Whey Protein Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ '000), 2019 - 2030

3.5.1. Key Highlights

3.5.1.1. North America

3.5.1.2. Europe

3.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.1.4. Latin America

3.5.1.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis



4. North America Whey Protein Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030



5. Europe Whey Protein Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030



6. Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030



7. Latin America Whey Protein Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030



8. Middle East & Africa Whey Protein Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Axiom Foods, Inc

Scoular Company

Ingredion Incorporated,

Roquette Freres

Puris

Emsland Group

DuPont

A&B Ingredients.

Glanbia plc

FENCHEM

