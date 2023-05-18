Smart Parcel Locker Market Size to Surpass USD 2073.4 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6%

Pune, India, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global smart parcel locker market size was valued at USD 806.6 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 902.6 million in 2023 to USD 2073.4 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Rising E-Commerce Deliveries and Online Shopping to Expand Market. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Smart Parcel Locker Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.





To store packages or parcels that are delivered online, an autonomous container technology known as "smart parcel locker" is used. Packaged deliveries are managed in a convenient and secure manner with the help of this technology. This technology helps in placing and managing high stacks of packages and is adopted by multi-tenant apartments and commercial buildings. Correspondingly, there is a growing shift in companies toward adopting smart technologies.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022 – Quadient SA announced a collaboration with sports retailer, Decathlon, to expand its delivery solutions and support omnichannel. The surge in demand for better delivery options from customers encouraged sports retailers for smart parcel lockers.

Key Takeaways:

Smart parcel locker market size in North America was USD 280 Million in 2022

Easy Access and Maximum Security of Smart Lockers to Push Market Forward

Growing awareness regarding increasing carbon footprint is expected to fuel the expansion of the smart parcel locker market share

Growing preference of consumers for flexibility and convenience to propel market development

Commercial Building Segment to Grow Due to Increasing Online Shopping





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the smart parcel locker market are Ricoh Group (Japan), Quadient SA (France), TZ Limited (Australia), Pitney Bowes Inc. (U.S.), KEBA Group AG (Austria), Cleveron (Estonia), LUXER Corporation (U.S.), ParcelPort Solutions, Inc. (Canada), Hollman Inc. (U.S.), Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co. (China)”





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 2073.4 Million Base Year 2022 Smart Parcel Locker Market Size in 2022 USD 806.6 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Type, Application, Industry and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Increase in E-Commerce Deliveries will Fuel Market Expansion

The demand for online shopping is rising due to trends that are expanding at an exponential rate. Many businesses have noticed an increase in delivery volumes over time. Given the rise in business-to-customer parcel deliveries, the number of parcel shops or parcel locker outlets has significantly expanded. The Deutsche Post Group, for instance, has announced that it will raise the number of its parcel lockers from roughly 7,000 in 2021 to 15,000 in 2023. There has been a significant increase in the volume of packages delivered to businesses that sell consumer electronics, clothes, and personal care products. These factors are anticipated to increase the smart parcel locker market share during the forecast period.

However, locker providers fail in offering locks with higher capacity, which may hinder the smart parcel locker market growth.

Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Deployment

Indoor

Outdoor

By Type

Modular Parcel Lockers

Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food

Postal Lockers

Laundry Lockers

By Application

Commercial Buildings

Condos and Apartments

Retail BOPIS

Universities and Colleges

Others (Post Offices, Parking Areas)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights

North America Dominates the Market due to the Presence of Influential Economies in this Region

Due to an increase in parcel delivery brought on by the region's rapid expansion of online shopping, North America holds the largest market share. Leading e-commerce firms in influential economies are also utilizing cutting-edge technologies to create a convenient shopping environment for their clients.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a rapid pace due to increasing number of online buyers and government initiatives to develop smart cities.





Quick Buy - Smart Parcel Locker Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Innovative Solutions to Increase Market Share

Through cooperation and partnerships, the major market participants are growing their businesses. For the delivery of their products, the quickly expanding online platforms and websites are looking for clever solutions. Additionally, these outlets are witnessing a rise in home delivery demand. Therefore, the major providers are proactively working with businesses who manage big numbers of packages.





FAQs

How big is the smart parcel locker market?

Smart parcel locker market size was USD 806.6 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 2073.4 million by 2030.

How fast is the smart parcel locker market growing?

The smart parcel locker market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





