Point of Sale Market Size to Surpass USD 81.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8%

Pune,India, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Point of Sale Market Size was valued at USD 25.28 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 29.02 billion in 2023 to USD 81.15 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for process automation and cloud-based terminals for inventory and stock management in retail and logistics is expected to propel market growth. Rising adoption of cloud-based PoS and AI integration in PoS systems is anticipated to fuel market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled Point of Sale (PoS) Market Forecast, 2023-2030.
Key Industry Development-
Toast Inc. launched a solution for Quick-Service Restaurants to help restaurants with their business functions across all activities such as Point of Sale (PoS), digital ordering, operations, and team management. Furthermore, this will also help restaurants speed up processes, increase revenue, and deliver unique guest experiences.
Key Takeaways-
- Point of Sale Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 81.15 Billion in 2030
- The increasing use of cloud-based and AI-driven Point of Sale systems by businesses and small retailers supports market expansion.
- Customers may make a variety of digital and contactless payments using PoS systems.
- During the projection period, the software segment is anticipated to develop significantly and at the highest CAGR.
- Point of Sale Market Size in Asia Pacific was USD 8.47 Billion 2022
Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-
“NCR Corporation (U.S.), Toast, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), HP Development Company, L.P. (U.S.), Ingenico Group (Worldline) (France), PAX Global Technology Limited (China), Lightspeed (U.S.), Block, Inc. (U.S.), Nomia LLC (Russia), Fujitsu Frontech Limited (Japan)”
Report Scope & Segmentation-
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
|15.8%
|2030 Value Projection
|USD 81.15 Billion
|Base Year
|2022
|Point of Sale Market Size in 2022
|USD 25.28 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2019 to 2021
|No. of Pages
|170
|Segments covered
|Component, Type, Deployment, Operating System, End-Use, Regional
Drivers and Restraints-
Rising Interests in Customers for Cashless Transactions to Propel Market Growth
Rising interests in customers for cashless transactions for better money is projected to drive the Point of Sale (PoS) market growth. Digitization, connectivity, and data are the key factors that fuel digital transformation. PoS solutions offer customers to opt for various digital and contactless payments. The adoption of electronic payment methods has increased due to increasing use of smartphones. Rising adoption of cloud-based PoS and AI integration in PoS systems is expected to drive the market growth.
However, data security concerns to impede the market expansion.
Leading Segments Covered in this Report-
By Component
- Hardware
- PoS Terminal Software
By Type
- Fixed PoS
- Mobile PoS
- Others (Barcode Scanner, Receipt Printer, Cash Drawer)
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
By Operating System
- Windows/Linux
- Android
- iOS
By End-user
- Restaurants
- Retail
- Entertainment
- Others (Gas Stations, Transportation)
FAQs
How big is the Point of Sale Market?
Point of Sale Market size was USD 25.28 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 81.15 Billion by 2030.
How fast is the Point of Sale Market growing?
The Point of Sale Market will exhibit a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030
