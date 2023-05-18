Low Migration Inks Market to Top US$ 2.8 Billion by 2033 as Government Bodies Put Forward Stringent Food Safety Norms in Action | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to projections, the market for low migration inks is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023 and exceed US$ 2.8 Billion by 2033. The market is set to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period.



Low migration inks are designed to minimize the migration of harmful or toxic chemicals and other ink constituents into food products from packaging materials. This type of ink ensures that the food product is safe and hygienic to consume.

It complies with the regulations mandated by governments regarding the use of harmful substances in primary packaging for food items. These inks are optimum to utilize in the food service sector to print on takeaway containers, disposable cups, and wrappers.

Food items with varying temperatures can be served and packaged without the risk of any contamination. This is owing to the low permeability rates of low migration inks.

Low migration inks used for printing on food packaging must abide by laws implemented by organizations. A few of them include the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union Compliance Regulation (EC) No. 1935/2004, and Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) under title 21.

The strict norms govern those materials that are designed to come into contact with any food item. Compliance with these rules can be easily achieved by utilizing low migration inks to print on food packaging.

Low-migration inks are formulated to produce superior print quality on a wide array of food packaging substrates without compromising on food safety. They can produce prints with sharp details and vivid colors.

Low migration inks are also increasingly turning into a green packaging solution. More manufacturers have started incorporating recycled and/or recyclable constituents in them. They can generate minimal waste and emit a lower amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). They can hence add more sustainable features to inks.

Food brands are looking for increasing their reputation by ensuring that their food products are safe and comply with government laws by using low-migration inks. By displaying a commitment to food safety and environmental friendliness, low migration inks can help enhance the brand's image.

Key Takeaways:

The United States low migration ink market is predicted to reach US$ 261.6 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

During the forecast period, the low migration ink market in China is expected to account for 12% of the share, securing a 7.5% CAGR.

By source, the pigments segment is anticipated to drive the global low-migration ink market, expanding 1.8 times its current size.

By product type, digital inks are projected to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 178.5 Million during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the food category is expected to hold the most prominent market share of 41% throughout the forecast period.



“Awareness of consumers regarding the safety and quality of the food they eat is increasing. They tend to opt for products that are packaged using materials that do not jeopardize their health. Demand for low migration inks is being boosted as they are considered to be a safer and healthier alternative,” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

The low migration ink market has a highly competitive landscape, with a significant number of players vying for a high share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise INX International Ink Co., Birla Carbon, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Sun Chemical, Huber Group, and Siegwerk AG & Co. KGaA, among others.

Key players are notably investing in research & development endeavours to create novel and inventive goods. They are focusing on providing improved effectiveness, dependability, and affordability. They are additionally concentrating on broadening their range of products and reinforcing their distribution channels to meet changing needs of clients.

Tactical alliances and associations with other corporations are progressively prevalent in the sector. These are enabling participants to utilize one another's capabilities and broaden their influence in the marketplace.

Consolidation and mergers are being utilized by leading players to fortify their market standing and acquire entry to fresh markets. The sector is experiencing notable expansion in developing economies, especially in nations such as India and China.

Key players are broadening their presence in these markets by establishing local manufacturing facilities and strengthening their distribution networks. They are also focusing on offering cost-effective solutions to customers in these markets to gain a competitive edge.

For instance,

A new sustainable low-migration ink named DuraInx HRC ink was launched by INX International Ink Co. in April 2023. This ink is made up of superior components & pigments and contains up to 40% renewable contents.

Huber Group launched a cost-effective range of low-migration offset inks that cater specifically to the food packaging industry in February 2023.

Get More Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the low migration inks market, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the low migration inks market based on source (pigments, resin, solvents, additives, varnishes & coatings), product type (UV curable inks, solvent-based inks, water-based inks, digital inks, metal decorating inks), printing process (flexography, gravure, offset lithography, digital), end use (food, pharmaceuticals, personal & and cosmetics, tobacco, homecare, chemicals, other industrial), and regions.

Market Outlook by Category:

By Source:

Pigments

Resin

Solvents

Additives

Varnishes and Coatings



By Product Type:

UV Curable Inks

Solvent-based Inks

Water-based Inks

Digital Inks

Metal Decorating Inks



By Printing Process:

Flexography

Gravure

Offset Lithography

Digital

By End Use:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Tobacco

Homecare

Chemicals

Other Industrial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan Countries

Baltic Countries

The Middle East & Africa



About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The packaging division at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights (FMI) has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

