Aircraft Insulation Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Fire Resistant Materials Bolsters Growth

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Insulation estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Thermal Insulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acoustic & Vibration Insulation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Aircraft Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.
- BASF SE
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Duracote Corporation
- Esterline Technologies Corporation
- Evonik Industries AG
- Polymer Technologies, Inc.
- Rogers Corporation
- Triumph Group, Inc.
- Zodiac Aerospace SA
- Zotefoams PLC
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|244
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Aircraft Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Market Overview
- Aircraft Thermal Acoustic Insulation
- Aircraft Thermal Acoustic Insulation
- Insulation Types
- Fiberglass
- Mineral Wool
- Ceramic-based Materials
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Aircraft Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Lightweight Insulators
- Manufacturers Focus on Advanced Acoustic
- Rise in Demand for Fire Resistant Materials
- Growth in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries Props the Demand for Insulation Materials
- Rise in Passenger Traffic Pulls the Demand for Insulation Materials in Air Craft Industry
- Focus on Aeroacoustics Drives Demand for High Performance Materials
- Global Air Traffic passenger Growth 2016-2019
- Foamed Plastics - The Dominant Material
- Industry Focuses on Thermo-acoustic Insulation Blankets for Aircrafts
- Rise in Demand for Materials with Low Thermal Conductivity
- Drive to Develop Advanced Thermal Acoustic Materials
