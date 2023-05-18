Aircraft Insulation Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Fire Resistant Materials Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aircraft Insulation Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Insulation estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Thermal Insulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acoustic & Vibration Insulation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Aircraft Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

BASF SE

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Duracote Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Triumph Group, Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace SA

Zotefoams PLC

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Market Overview

Aircraft Thermal Acoustic Insulation

Aircraft Thermal Acoustic Insulation

Insulation Types

Fiberglass

Mineral Wool

Ceramic-based Materials

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aircraft Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Lightweight Insulators

Manufacturers Focus on Advanced Acoustic

Rise in Demand for Fire Resistant Materials

Growth in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries Props the Demand for Insulation Materials

Rise in Passenger Traffic Pulls the Demand for Insulation Materials in Air Craft Industry

Focus on Aeroacoustics Drives Demand for High Performance Materials

Global Air Traffic passenger Growth 2016-2019

Foamed Plastics - The Dominant Material

Industry Focuses on Thermo-acoustic Insulation Blankets for Aircrafts

Rise in Demand for Materials with Low Thermal Conductivity

Drive to Develop Advanced Thermal Acoustic Materials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pnjvt

