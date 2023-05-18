Worldwide Biaxially-Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Competitive Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Unitika, Green Seal, Domo Chemicals, A.J. Plast, AEC Group, & Thaipolyamide

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Biaxially-Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, six companies such as Unitika Ltd., Green Seal Holding, Domo Chemicals, A.J. Plast, AEC Group, and Thaipolyamide were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for biaxially-oriented polyamide (BOPA) film.

The six profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.

The biaxially-oriented polyamide (BOPA) film manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in biaxially-oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives.

The dynamics of the biaxially-oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for biaxially-oriented polyamide (BOPA) film has increased due to the growing demand in food packaging and in barrier functions supported by its superior protection properties, such as loss from aroma, permeation of water, increases shelf-life, and maintain taste.

The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing demand for flexible packaging due to the growth in the food and pharmaceutical market and superior mechanical strength, higher transparency, chemical resistance, and excellent gas barrier properties as compared to biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, other packaging, balloon, and others market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Unitika Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Unitika Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Unitika Company Statistics

3.2: Biaxially-Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Business Overview

3.2.1: Biaxially-Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Biaxially-Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Biaxially-Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Biaxially-Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Green Seal Holding Profile



5. Domo Chemicals Profile



6. A.J. Plast Profile



7. AEC Group Profile



8. Thaipolyamide Profile



