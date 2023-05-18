Clear Aligners Market Size to Surpass USD 16.11 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.6%

Pune, India, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Clear Aligners Market size was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 4.09 billion in 2022 to USD 16.11 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of malocclusion and unmet population needs are likely to elevate this industry’s progress. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Clear Aligners Market Forecast, 2022-2029”.





Key Industry Development

March 2022: Dentsply Sirona engaged in a partnership with Dental Medical Ireland (DMI) to enhance its SureSmile clear aligner preference among consumers.

Key Takeaways:

Expected to drive the market due to increase awareness about its products and expand its customer reach.

Increasing beauty standards in terms of oral health is raising the demand for advanced orthodontics.

The market in North America stood at USD 2.00 billion in 2021

The dentist & orthodontist-owned practices segment dominated the global market during the forecast period.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the clear aligners market are Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Ormco Corporation (Envista) (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Argen Corporation (U.S.), Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)”





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 21.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 16.11 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 4.09 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 133 Segments covered By Age Group, End-user, and Region





Drivers and Restraints

Robust Dental Aesthetics Adoption to Propel Market Growth

Clear aligners are used to solve mild to moderate orthodontic issues. Increasing malocclusion cases and robust dental aesthetic adoption are expected to foster the demand for clear aligners. Further, the treatment's rising benefits compared to traditional methods are likely to foster the demand for aligners. Moreover, increasing advantages of clear aligners, including comfort, convenience, appearance, and higher customizability, are likely to elevate its sales. Also, the robust demand for advanced orthodontics is likely to foster the product adoption. These factors may drive the clear aligners market growth.

However, rising competition from direct-to-consumer manufacturers may hinder market progress.





Segments

Adult Segment to Dominate Backed by Robust Demand for Dental Aesthetics

By age group, the market is segmented into teenage and adults. The adults segment is expected to lead due to the robust demand for dental aesthetics.

Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices Segment to Lead Owing to Higher Procedural Volume

As per end-user, the market is classified into dentist & orthodontist owned practices and others. The dentist & orthodontist owned practices segment is expected to lead due to higher procedural volume.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.







Regional Insights

Presence of Numerous Players to Foster Market Progress in North America

North America is projected to dominate the clear aligners market share due to the presence of major players. The market in North America stood at USD 2.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing R&D investments by manufacturers in the region are expected to foster this industry’s growth prospects.

In Europe, rising awareness about the technological sophistication of clear aligners is likely to elevate product demand. Furthermore, rising expansions of facilities by manufacturers may attract consumers, thereby fostering sales.





Competitive Landscape

Major Players Announce Novel Products to Enhance Product Offerings

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to enhance their product offerings. For example, SmileDirectClub, Inc. announced a novel next-generation treatment planning system named SmileOS in November 2021. This product is an AI software that shall deliver improved treatment. This strategy may enable SmileDirectClub, Inc. to strengthen its product offerings and enhance its consumer base. Further, major companies devise research and developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion strategies to enhance their competitive stance.





