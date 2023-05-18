$21.1 Bn Brine Concentration Technology (BCT) Markets: Calcium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Zinc Calcium Bromide, Cesium Formate - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brine Concentration Technology (BCT) Market by Type (Calcium chloride, Sodium chloride, Zinc calcium bromide, Cesium formate), Technology (High energy reverse osmosis, Mechanical vapor compression), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The brine concentration technology market is projected to reach USD 21.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%

The increasing use of brine concentration technology in processing different chemicals drives the market. In addition, the mining industry produces a huge amount of wastewater that needs proper treatment before disposal to reduce the environmental impact.

Brine concentration technology is used to treat wastewater and extract any valuable metals and dissolved solids from the wastewater, thus reducing the waste generated.

Mechanical vapor compression technology accounts for the second-largest market share in 2022

Mechanical vapor compression technology is used for a wide range of processes like desalination, ethanol production, chemical processing, and refrigeration, among others. The advantage of using this technology is its efficiency and low operating cost. It can be used to separate a wide range of solvents, making it versatile.

In addition, it has a minimal environmental impact since it does not require any solvent or chemicals and hence does not produce any waste or emission. Companies such as Veolia Water Technologies and IDE Technologies are using this technology, increasing market demand.

Sodium chloride is expected to be the second-fastest growing type for brine concentration technology market during the forecast period, in terms of value

Sodium chloride is used in various processes, including food seasoning, water softening, de-icing, and chemical production. It is also used in the medical industry for intravenous injections, animal nutrition, and oil and gas drilling. It has its uses in the textile and tanning industry and is used for making fertilizers. These are the driving factors for the growing demand.

Based on region, Asia Pacific was the largest market for brine concentration technology in 2022, in terms of value

Asia Pacific was the largest market for global brine concentration technology, in terms of value, in 2021. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by innovation, namely industrial expansion and technological developments, along with the increasing environmental impact and water scarcity in the region. The improving global economy is expected to boost market growth.

China is a dominant market player in the Asia Pacific for the brine concentration technology market. However, the high use of brine concentration technology in various regional end-use industries will make the Indian market witness high growth during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

The key players in this market Veolia Water Technologies( France), Evoqua Water Technologies(US), H2O Innovations (Canada), Aquatech International LLC(US),Koch Separation Solutions(US), Aquachem (US), IDE Technologies(Israel),Saltworks Technologies (Canada), Samco Technologies (US), Gradiant (US).

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages210
Forecast Period2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$15.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$21.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Demand from Various Applications to Drive Market
  • Mining to be Largest Application of Brine Concentration Technology Market in 2022
  • Vertical Tube Falling Film to be Fastest Growing Technology During Forecast Period
  • Asia-Pacific be Largest Brine Concentration Technology Market in 2022
  • Calcium Chloride to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Veolia Water Technologies
  • Evoqua Water Technologies
  • H2O Innovations
  • Koch Separation Solutions
  • Aquatech International LLC
  • Aquachem
  • Ide Technologies
  • Saltworks Technologies
  • Samco Technologies
  • Gradiant

Other Players

  • Lenntech
  • Duraflow LLC
  • Modern Water plc
  • Memsys Water Technologies
  • Enviro Water Minerals
  • Atlantis Technologies
  • Osmo Membrane Systems
  • Advent Envirocare Technology
  • Synder Filtration
  • Fluid Technology Solutions

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Need for Zero Liquid Discharge
  • Growing Use of Desalination

Restraints

  • High Cost of Brine Concentration Technology

Opportunities

  • Chemical and Salt Production
  • Government Initiatives for Sustainable Development

Challenges

  • High Power Consumption

Industry Trends

Input Suppliers

  • Anti-Scaling Agents
  • Coagulants and Flocculants
  • Ph Adjuster
  • Corrosion Inhibitors

Equipment Manufacturers

  • Evaporators
  • Heat Exchangers
  • Condensers
  • Pumps
  • Controls and Instrumentation
  • Storage Tanks
  • Filtration System
  • Heat Sources

Technology Providers

Service Providers

End-Users

Distribution and Logistics

