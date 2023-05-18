Global BNP (B-type Natriuretic Peptide) & NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro B-type Natriuretic Peptide) Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BNP and NT-proBNP Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Location of Testing, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global BNP and NT-proBNP Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



BNP (B-type natriuretic peptide) & NT-proBNP (N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide) are two extensively used biomarkers that are used to diagnose heart failure and lower ejection fraction, evaluate the effectiveness of therapy, and predict outcomes. As cardiomyocytes stretch, they release proBNP, which breaks down into two circulating fragments. The first fragment is the 32-amino acid C-terminal BNP, and the second fragment is inactive 76-amino acid NT-proBNP.



Both pieces are frequently utilized to aid in detecting heart failure, make predictions about results, and monitor the impact of treatment. The heart produces peptides known as natriuretic peptides. N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide and Brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) are the two primary forms of these chemicals. BNP & NT-proBNP are typically only detected in trace amounts in the blood.



However, high levels may indicate that the heart isn't supplying the body with enough blood as it requires. Heart failure, sometimes called congestive heart failure, occurs when this happens. Natriuretic peptide assays gauge the blood's levels of NT-proBNP or BNP. Although they employ various parameters, they are both helpful in diagnosing heart failure. The option users will rely on the tools the suggested laboratory of the provider has.



The main biological distinction between BNP & NT-proBNP is that BNP acts as a hormone and is biologically active. In contrast, NT-proBNP is passively excreted from the body as well as is not biologically active. Thus, NT-proBNP tends to have a longer half-life than BNP, which has a significantly shorter half-life. As a result, NT-proBNP circulates in the bloodstream at higher quantities, which suggests that it is more likely to be sensitive for identifying earlier stages of heart failure since it does so at somewhat elevated levels.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown period had a negative effect on the BNP and NTproBNP market. This is due to stringent governmental controls and limits that resulted in fewer cardiac disease diagnostic tests being performed. In addition, the low level of knowledge and the high price of diagnostic tests during the COVID period further hindered market growth.

COVID-19, however, was also capable of causing venous and arterial thrombosis, arrhythmia, and cardiac damage. Thus, optimizing cardiac illness detection and therapy was crucial, which eventually led to a rise in the usage of point-of-care BNP & NT-proBNP testing.

Market Growth Factors



Rising prevalence of CAD, AMI, and CHF around the world

The Global Health Data Exchange database estimates that there is currently 64.34 million congestive heart failure (CHF)cases worldwide. This amounts to USD346.17 billion spent on healthcare and 9.91 million YLDs (years lost due to disability). HF is significantly influenced by age.

Moreover, cardiovascular issues can significantly reduce a patient's functional capacity and raise their mortality risk. Therefore, to avoid repeated hospital stays, optimize patient outcomes, and boost the quality of life, it is crucial to correctly diagnose and treat the disease.

As a result, the population's increased prevalence of cardiovascular illness presents an opportunity for leading market participants to invest in and commercialize the products and, in turn, accelerate the growth of the BNP and NT-proBNP market.

Growing use of BNP and NT-proBNP assays in chronic kidney disease

The heart is affected by these changes and develops cardiomyopathy and congestive heart failure over time.

Markers for this involvement include natriuretic peptides like BNP and NT-proBNP. Natriuretic peptide levels are higher in people with CKD, especially those receiving dialysis. It has been observed that a more accurate risk indicator for CKD is the variations in BNP levels over time.

It is important to highlight that renal function and NT-pro-BNP levels are highly inversely correlated in renal failure. Therefore, the increasing use of BNP and NT-proBNP assays to diagnose renal function accurately to treat CKD has resulted in market expansion.

Market Restraining Factors



Non-interchangeable nature of BNP and NT-proBNP assays

No published investigation had evaluated the diagnostic concordance of BNP & NT-proBNP for ruling out and ruling in HF at the established cut-points, despite the broad recognition that both tests are fundamentally clinically comparable.

Measuring BNP or NT-proBNP in patient samples has several well-known problems, such as variable antibody reactivity with the precursor proBNP and changes in half-lives, renal clearance, protein glycosylation,and biochemical variety in HF patients.

Hence, it is obvious that BNP and NT-proBNP cannot be used interchangeably. This increases the expense of these test assays and presents factors that will slow down the market's growth.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens AG

Danaher Corporation

Gentian Diagnostics ASA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

BioMerieux S.A.

Quidel Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holding Ltd.)

Scripps Laboratories

Scope of the Study



By Location of Testing

Point of Care Testing

Laboratory Testing

By Application

Myocardial Infarction

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

