CE Brands Announces New Distribution Agreements With Bluechipworld Sales & Marketing and Fónua for the UK & Republic of Ireland

CALGARY, Alberta, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands”, “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a strategic brand partner of Motorola Mobility, announced today that they entered into strategic distribution agreements (the “Distribution Agreements”) with Bluechipworld Sales & Marketing Limited (“Bluechipworld”), a subsidiary of Fónua (“Fónua”) in Ireland, to further expand the Company’s sales and distribution capabilities in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.



The Distributors will initially be granted distribution rights to CE Brands’ smartwatches including the recently launched moto watch 70 and moto watch 100 (www.motowatch.com).

“The expansion of our distribution network with industry leading companies is at the forefront of the Company’s sales strategy and we’re delighted to be partnering with Bluechipworld and Fónua to expand our product line into the UK and Ireland,” said Kalvie Legat, Interim CEO of CE Brands.

In each of the Distribution Agreements, the Distributor will be appointed as an exclusive authorized distributor of certain CE Brands products, within their respective designated territories for a period of 2 years with potential for future extensions.

Simon Hassell, Managing Director of Bluechipworld commented, “We are excited about the potential for the Moto Watch range in the UK & Ireland. The Motorola brand is a trusted and respected marque that our retail partners and their customers will want to engage with, and the products are an excellent addition to our broad range of innovative technology lines.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in the United States nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States. Accordingly, any of the securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless an exemption from registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.cebrands.ca .

To be added to the CE Brands’ distribution list please register at www.cebrands.ca/investors .

About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. specializes in developing products that transform the way people connect and live, working with brands they trust. By identifying key market opportunities and partnering with leading manufacturers and solution partners CE Brands is driving growth and innovation globally, with sales in over 70 countries.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years, the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming up with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers, while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola.

To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola

MOTOROLA, the Stylized Motorola Logo and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC, and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2023 Motorola Mobility LLC.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to the anticipated availability, performance and appeal of the moto watch 70 and the Company’s expectations related thereto.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions, including the timing of the resumption of manufacturing operations at the Company’s partner factories in Asia and the timing of product shipments and deliveries.

Although CE Brands believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because CE Brands cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and sales; reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the Company’s ability to stabilize its business and secure sufficient capital; the Company’s available liquidity being insufficient to operate its business and meet its financial commitments, which could result in the Company having to refinance or restructure its debt, sell assets or seek to raise additional capital, which may be on unfavorable terms; the inability to implement the Company’s objectives and priorities for 2023 and beyond, which could result in financial strain on the Company and continued pressure on the Company’s business; risks associated with developing and launching new products, including the moto watch 70; increased indebtedness and leverage; the fact that historical and projected financial information may not be representative of the Company’s future results; the inability to position the Company for long-term growth; risks associated with issuing new equity including the possible dilution of the Company’s outstanding common shares; the value of existing equity following the completion of any financing transaction; the Company defaulting on its obligations, which could result in the Company having to file for bankruptcy or undertake a restructuring proceeding; the Company being put into a bankruptcy or restructuring proceeding; and the risk factors included in CE Brand’s continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date of this press release, and to not use such forward-looking information other than for its intended purpose. CE Brands undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Further Information

For media inquiries, please contact media@motowatch.com

For full information and specifications of the moto watch, visit MotoWatch.com .

For further information, please contact:

Raissa Verpalen

Head of Marketing

855-770-2324

ir@cebrands.ca



