MedAvail to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 18

PHOENIX, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), an innovative pharmacy technology company, today announced that the Company will announce financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 18th, after the close of the financial markets. MedAvail management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Call and webcast details:

Thursday, May 18th, 2023 @ 4:30pm ET

Investor dial-in: 1- 877-704-4453 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0920 (international)

Conference ID: 13738987

To access the Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here.

The live audio webcast can be accessed by registering online on the “Investor Relations” section of MedAvail’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a pharmacy technology company, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Steven Halper/Caroline Paul

Managing Directors, LifeSci Advisors

ir@medavail.com

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.