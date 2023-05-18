Breckenridge Distillery Announces Limited Edition Bourbon Collaboration With Flaviar For Father’s Day

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, the world’s highest distillery and one of the most awarded craft distilleries in the U.S. and winner of World’s Best Blended Whisky, today announced that it has joined forces with Flaviar, America's largest luxury spirits club, to create a limited-edition bourbon called Dad’s Stash in celebration of Father’s Day.

Breckenridge Distillery’s Dad’s Stash is an 86-proof bourbon with notes on the nose of butterscotch and rye, palate layers of caramel and stone fruits including apricot, lychee, and a perfectly balanced finish of mature oak and spice. This exclusive blend makes a perfect gift for bourbon-loving dads looking to spice up their home bar carts, or an Old-Fashioned cocktail enjoyed on Father’s Day.

To create the blend, Breckenridge Distillery invited 20 Flaviar members to Breckenridge, Colorado, for a battle of the blends. The exclusive event split dads into two teams, which were led by Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery, and Hans Stafsholt, head distiller at Breckenridge Distillery, to see who could blend the better bourbon. The result was the blend created from team Nolt and 10 Flaviar member dads.





Breckenridge Distillery’s Dad’s Stash is blended by select members of Flaviar—America's largest luxury spirits club. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71e0bc2c-4138-4e74-8ce3-d6139b3f4656. (Photo courtesy: Breckenridge Distillery)

“As a dad I'll tell you that fatherhood works best if Pops gets a small reward every now and then. We decided to partner with Flaviar on crafting a special blend that would make dad say, ‘damn, they must truly appreciate me,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “There's a lot of love in this blend. It's an honor to work with the team to put something special together that will stop a true whiskey lover in their tracks."

"Breckenridge Distillery is one of our highest rated bourbons, and Flaviar is all about bringing people together through fine spirits.” says Flaviar co-founded Grisa Soba. “That's why we're really excited about Dad's Stash. It's such an amazing, unique bourbon for Father’s Day, created in collaboration with real Flaviar members (most of whom are dads themselves!). We couldn't be happier about working with Breckenridge to raise a glass to all the dads out there who have taught us the value of hard work and the joy of a good drink."

The limited-edition Dad Stash blended bourbon is available on Flaviar.com on May 20 with an MSRP of $43.99, be the first to get your hands on a bottle. To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit breckenridgedistillery.com and follow on Instagram at @breckdistillery. To sign up for a Flaviar membership, visit their website here.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge 105 High Proof was named 2023 World’s Best Blended at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com.



About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com



About Flaviar

Flaviar, Inc. is a global spirits company with four unique verticals: the Flaviar Club, the world’s largest premium spirits club, Caskers, the direct-to-consumer retail marketplace for consumers, The Beverage Bureau, a consultancy for spirits companies, and Supermassive, the group that is involved in the creation of unique spirits products.

Through these four verticals, Flaviar provides a unique experience for consumers to discover and engage with one-of-the-kind brands while also offering proprietary data to alcohol companies in addition to providing a marketplace to find new customers. For more information about Flaviar membership benefits, click here.

