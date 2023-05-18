Verisk Named One of Spain’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year

Spanish English

MADRID, Spain, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, leading global data analytics and technology provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) has been recognized as one of Spain’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Based on employee feedback, the recognition honors Verisk for creating an environment of trust, pride and camaraderie.



To determine the 2023 Spain's Best Workplaces™ list, Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of employee survey responses with a focus on the culture of people management. The recognition accredits Verisk as an organization with a culture of high trust in which teammates are motivated to give their best. Verisk ranked highly on the topics of honesty of managers, collaboration between colleagues and professional support to the employee, among others.

Survey responses commended Verisk for its culture of wellbeing and care, noting:

“People really feel valued in this company.”

“We care for each other at a personal level as well.”

“Colleagues and managers are really open-minded and take into account everyone’s opinions and suggestions.”



“While we’re guided by our core values that are exemplified by our colleagues across the globe, we take pride in a tailored approach to meet the evolving needs of our teammates based on the feedback they provide us,” said Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer. “The programming we’ve established is designed to encourage camaraderie, development and a sense of fulfillment based on the important work we’re doing to support our clients and the global community.”

In Spain, new teammates are provided peer support with a mentorship program and buddy system to connect colleagues both within and across teams. The team in Spain has also created a structured rotational program for junior team members to gain cross-functional skills and knowledge, and it has designed programming to support each individual’s trajectory in a meaningful way with multiple pathways and development opportunities.

“Verisk is undoubtedly one of the best companies to work for in Spain,” says Jaime Nardiz, Director of Consulting and Innovation at Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work is the consulting firm that for more than 30 years has been working with companies around the world to identify, create and maintain cultures of high trust and high performance helping organizations become Best Places to Work®.

Verisk has earned the Great Place to Work Certification™ in Spain for three consecutive years and is also certified by Great Place to Work in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland and India. Verisk was honored on the Best Workplaces lists in Málaga and the United Kingdom and named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. Verisk was recognised by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for wellbeing and for women.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

