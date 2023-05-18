NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Announces the Appointment of Two New Independent Directors

NEW YORK, NY, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a vertically integrated DeepTech company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear engineering team working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, has announced the following appointments.



Ms. Diane Hare, MBA and Dr. Kenny Yu, MBA, have been appointed as Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of NANO Nuclear Energy.

Ms. Diane Hare is an entrepreneur, business executive and management consultant who spent almost a decade with Ernst & Young “EY” in their advisory practice before starting her own firm and becoming Founder & CEO of BIZLOVE. While at EY, Ms. Hare served the Fortune 500 space and specialized in purpose-driven Enterprise Transformation. Today, she advises C-suite clientele and provides multinational corporations with strategic positioning and transformation services. Ms. Hare was a Division-1 athlete while attending Iona University where she received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance. She continued her education at Long Island University, where she received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Marketing & International Business.

“NANO Nuclear energy is an innovative thought leader in the nuclear energy marketplace,” said Diane Hare, MBA, Independent Director of NANO Nuclear Energy. “As an entrepreneur, it is a pleasure to join the NANO Nuclear team and participate in the creation of a forward-thinking way of utilizing nuclear power. The dedication and drive of everyone at NANO Nuclear is infectious and I look forward to a successful journey being part of the leadership team.”

Dr. Kenny Yu is an executive leader with expertise in pharmacy strategy, business, and operations. Dr. Yu is a licensed pharmacist in New York and previously served as the inaugural director of 340B pharmacy services at his organization, where he managed both compliance and optimization of the 340B program, which he and his team built from the ground up. His role evolved to include pharmacy business and analytics, in which he supported pharmacy-related contract negotiations, pharmacy projects/initiatives, and pharmacy-driven analyses. He received his professional doctorate degree in pharmacy from Rutgers University in New Jersey and his MBA with a concentration in health care from George Washington University in Washington, DC.

“Nuclear has played a fascinating and important role in medicine,” said Dr. Kenny Yu, PharmD, MBA, Independent Director of NANO Nuclear Energy. “In addition to supplementing various imaging techniques such as single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) or positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine is also the basis of radiotherapy and this synergy has always fascinated me. I am incredibly excited with this opportunity, and it is an honor to be a part of this revolutionary company.”

“On behalf of everyone at NANO Nuclear, it is pleasure to welcome Ms. Diane Hare and Dr. Kenny Yu to the Board of Directors,” said Jay Jiang Yu, NANO Nuclear Energy’s Founder, Chairman and President. “This is an exciting moment for NANO Nuclear as we head towards a vital second half of 2023. We have several important milestones on the horizon as we continue to strengthen the Company’s leadership team with dynamic entrepreneurs, accomplished professionals, and proven leaders in their field. I have no doubt in my mind both new Board Members will play a key role in creating shareholder value and I look forward to working closely with them.”

“These appointments are a testament to our efforts to ensure we not only protect, but grow shareholder value,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear Energy’s CEO and Head of Nuclear Reactor Development. “As such, I am very excited to welcome Ms. Diane Hare and Dr. Kenny Yu to the NANO Nuclear Board of Directors. Ms. Hare’s experience and understanding of the numerous facets of a growing enterprise and Dr. Yu’s compliance and optimized focused on scaling a company are a boon to NANO Nuclear and it is a pleasure to work alongside such an esteemed Board.”

With the newly appointed members, the Company’s Board of Directors will now be comprised of 5 members. Ms. Diane Hare, MBA, and Dr. Kenny Yu, MBA, will replace Chief Financial Officer Jaisun Garcha, MBA, CPA, CGA, and Chief Policy Officer Winston Chow, MBA, MPA, in their roles on the Company’s Board of Directors, though the latter two will continue in their management and officer roles.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a vertically integrated DeepTech company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear engineering team working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. The Company is committed to providing Smaller, Cheaper, and Safer nuclear energy solutions for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, research methods and through its subsidiary, HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. The subsidiary will focus on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry and providing fuel to power NANO Nuclear reactors. Currently in technical development are “ZEUS”, a Solid Core Battery Reactor and “ODIN”, a Low-Pressure Coolant Reactor, NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation of portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear micro reactors.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

Email: Info@NanoNuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

