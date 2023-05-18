Employbridge Names Janelle Bieler Division President of New Western Region

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employbridge, the largest industrial staffing company in the U.S., named Janelle Bieler as division president for the western region. Bieler has more than twenty years of experience in executive leadership, management and sales. Bieler’s new role aligns with the creation of a new region; Employbridge’s newly formed western region has grown to include the markets in California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada.

Bieler joins Employbridge as Gunnar Gooding retires after 25 years as regional president of the southwest region.

“Gunnar has been a steadfast leader over his years of growth and transformation, helping Employbridge grow to the market leader it is today. With his retirement, we have the opportunity to unite our western region and deliver a best-in-class experience for our clients and talent,” said Employbridge Commercial Division President Skip Wood. “Janelle's deep staffing experience and passion for service excellence will undoubtedly add tremendous value to our organization and its stakeholders during this exciting time of transformative growth.”

“Employbridge values the power of relationships, putting human needs and workforce demands at the center of our mission,” said Employbridge Western Region Division President Janelle Bieler. “I am eager to unite and grow the western region according to Employbridge’s servant-leader tradition, because I know first-hand the boundless potential of this hard-working and innovative workforce,” Bieler said.

Bieler has more than 12 years of leadership experience in the staffing industry and most recently served as president of Adecco Canada where she established her strong reputation aligning teams and cultivating meaningful relationships that drove transformation and results. Prior to Adecco, she was a director of sales at Manpower, where she grew the western division and built the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) sales division for the organization.

“This diverse and vibrant area of the country is defined by constant growth and change. Janelle’s ability to build relationships, grow markets and adapt to new challenges – in addition to her proven record in this dynamic region – primes her for success to lead our western division,” said Employbridge CEO Billy Milam.

An active mentor with the Exceptional Women’s Alliance, Bieler’s leadership extends beyond her executive roles. In 2023, Bieler was recognized as one of Dress for Success’ Your Hour, Her Power honorees. A seasoned speaker on workforce trends, upskilling and the development of women in leadership, her work was featured in the book Power Moms, by New York Times best-selling author and Wall Street Journal career columnist Joann Lublin.

About Employbridge

Employbridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm, combining the advantages of national scale and local market knowledge with the speed and efficiency of its proven Bluecrew digital platform. The company puts more than 440,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of approximately 400 offices in 48 states. In 2022, Employbridge served 17,000 customers, generating more than $3.9 billion in revenue. Providing value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialties, Employbridge brands include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics and Bluecrew.

For the past 17 years, Employbridge has authored the largest survey of the U.S. hourly workforce – The Voice of the American Workforce, learning from tens of thousands of wage earners each year. The company is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal development courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; approximately 20,000 temporary associates are enrolled annually. Employbridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit Employbridge.com.

