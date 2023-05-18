Decentralized Clinical Trial Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Perceptions of 360 Clinical Trial Participants and 440 Respondents

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DCT Strategies to Enhance Patient Satisfaction and Future Participation - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines perceptions of 360 clinical trial participants and 440 respondents from the general population that have not participated in a clinical trial.

In this report the publisher takes a deep dive into decentralized clinical trial strategies and their impact on patient satisfaction and willingness to participate in future clinical trials. Further, the report explores the rationale for not participating in clinical trials and identifies those elements that are the most likely to drive future participation.

Topics covered include:

Rationale for searching for a clinical trial

Source where patients first Learn about clinical trials

Why participants join/do not join clinical trials

Frequency of decentralized clinical trial elements, perceived ease or difficulty and patient satisfaction

Impact of decentralized elements on clinical trial experience and willingness to participate in the future

Impact of travel on clinical trial satisfaction

Patient and general population attitudes towards travel in clinical trials

Top decentralized strategies driving patient willingness to participate in future clinical trials

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Study Goal and Objectives Respondent Demographics Clinical Trial Participant Perspective Non-Clinical Trial Participant Perspective

