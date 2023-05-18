Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market Report 2023: Growing Investment and Government Funding to Support Biomedical Research Activities Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market by Function (Accounting Software, Inventory Control Software, Restaurant Delivery or Takeout Software), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), End User - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market size was estimated at USD 3,117.58 million in 2022, USD 3,571.03 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.04% to reach USD 9,566.82 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Function, market is studied across Accounting Software, Inventory Control Software, Restaurant Delivery or Takeout Software, Restaurant Management Software, and Restaurant POS Software. The Restaurant POS Software commanded largest market share of 12.35% in 2022, followed by Restaurant Delivery or Takeout Software.

Based on Deployment, market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise. The On-Cloud commanded largest market share of 74.81% in 2022, followed by On-Premise.

Based on End User, market is studied across FSR and QSR. The FSR is further studied across Casual Dine and Fine Dine. The FSR commanded largest market share of 66.58% in 2022, followed by QSR.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 36.56% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3117.58 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9566.82 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing Number of Restaurants Globally Coupled with Technological Advancements

5.1.1.2. Need for Restaurant-Specific Accounting and Operations Solution

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High Cost of Deployment of Restaurant Inventory Management & Purchasing Software

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based POS Systems in the Restaurant Industry

5.1.3.2. Proliferation of Amalgamation Activities to Achieve Real-Time Data

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concerns of Mall Functioning, Data Breaches, and Malicious Hacks



