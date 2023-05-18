Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market to Reach $4.1Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.6% CAGR – The Insight Partners

Pune, India., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Growth Report, Size, Share & Trends Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Source; Application; Modality; End User; and Geography”, the global market is expected to reach USD 4,199.95 million in 2027 from USD 2,341.92 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.





Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IOM) is an integral part of most of the surgical procedures. It has been widely used to prevent the neurological damage caused during number of surgeries, identify neural structures and thereby prevent post-operative impairments. IOM employs a wide range of modalities, which includes motor evoked potentials (MEPs), somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEPs), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography, brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), and visual evoked potentials (VEPs).





Growth Strategies by the Key Players Operating in the Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market:

Nov 2018 - Accurate Neuromonitoring acquired Surgical Insights, an IONM company. The company provides intraoperative neuromonitoring to its hospitals and surgeons. With this acquisition, Accurate Neuromonitoring has expanded its geographical footprint.

Dec-2018 - NuVasive acquired SafePassage and expanded its IOM services portfolio. With the addition of SafePassage, NuVasive Clinical Services (NCS) has become the largest provider of outsourced IONM services with more than 550 neurophysiologists in the US.

Nov-2017 - Accurate Neuromonitoring, a leading Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) provider acquired Georgia-based NeuroLink Monitoring, expanding its coverage in the region. With this expansion, company now supports over 10,000 surgeries and more than 400 surgeons in a year.

Neurological disorders cause a significant number of deaths worldwide. To improvise the diagnosis and treatments of neurological disorders, several government authorities and organizations are offering financial aids and research platforms for researchers across the globe. Biosensors are rapidly becoming part of neuromonitoring. Currently, plethora of biosensors has been developed over in the last decade. A recent example is a RheoSens, neuromonitoring system developed by the Luciole Medical. It is designed to measure blood oxygen levels in the brain for intensive care. Also, many research activities are helping in the development of innovative products. For instance, in September 2019, Checkpoint Surgical received a “Breakthrough Device” designation by the FDA for their “Checkpoint brief electrostimulation therapy (BEST) system”. The system provides electrical stimulation of peripheral nerves for the promotion of nerve regeneration to improve patient recovery time.





Increasing financial aid from government organizations in the field of brain research is further creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. For instance, The National Institutes of Health is funding US$ 220 million in over 200 researches through the Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative.





Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2,341.92 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 4,199.95 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 191 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product; Source; Application; Modality; End User; and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Accurate Monitoring LLC, Computational Diagnostics Inc, Intranerve LLC, Inomed Medizintechnik GMBH, Medtronic Plc, Moberg Research Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nuvasive Inc, Speciality Care





Browse key market insights spread across 191 pages with 117 list of tables & 78 list of figures from the report, "Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Systems, Accessories, Services); Source (Insourced Monitoring, Outsourced Monitoring); Application ( Spinal Surgery , Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, ENT Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Surgeries); Modality (Motor Evoked Potentials, Somatosensory Evoked Potentials, Electroencephalography, Electromyography, Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials, Visual Evoked Potentials); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers); and Geography"





Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Geography

Company Profiles:

