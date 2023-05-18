CGrowth Capital Inc. Unveils Star Studded Executive Board for Its Sports Division 

NEW YORK, NY, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) is a public holding company for alternative and undervalued assets. The company is sector and industry agnostic and is solely focused on investing in growth-oriented opportunities where the company’s capital, expertise, and capabilities can help create significant added value for shareholders.



CGrowth Capital Inc. (CGRA) is thrilled to announce an exciting expansion to its executive team with the appointment of a highly experienced board to the company's sports division. This team, whose members have been updated on the company's sports division website, brings a wealth of industry experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results in the sports industry.

The new team's appointment signals a significant step in CGRA's strategic plan to strengthen its sports division and position it for unprecedented growth. The executives' unrivaled expertise and insights into the sports and lifestyle sector will be instrumental in driving the division's ambitious targets, priming it for a trajectory of accelerated growth and success.

CGrowth Capital Inc. is delighted to announce the appointment of former New Zealand rugby player and rugby World Cup winner Stephen Donald to the board of its sports division as part of this new executive board. Donald brings to the table a wealth of experience developed from his illustrious career in international rugby. His insights, honed from years of high-performance sport, equip him with a deep understanding of the industry and will be invaluable in driving the strategic direction of CGrowth Capital Inc.'s sports division.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to our board," said newly appointed CEO, Mitchell Smith. "His extensive knowledge of the sports industry, combined with his leadership qualities developed on the rugby pitch, will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of identifying and capitalizing on investment opportunities in the sports sector.”

Donald's appointment comes as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the sports division with a team of experienced and dedicated individuals. His understanding of the sports industry's needs and his commitment to fostering growth align perfectly with CGRA’s vision of transforming the sports industry through strategic investments. "I am excited to be joining the CGRA team," said Donald. "I look forward to bringing my experience from the field to the boardroom, and contributing to the continued growth and success of the sports division.”

"We are incredibly excited about the caliber of talent we have assembled for our sports division," said CEO, Mitchell Smith. "This executive board, with their proven experience and disruptive vision, will be the driving force behind our sports division. Their unique capabilities will enable us to solidify our position in the industry.’’

With this powerful team in place, the sports division of CGRA is superbly positioned for growth. The combination of their experience, knowledge, and innovative approach will revolutionize CGRA’s current sports division. CGRA looks forward to the contributions of the entire executive board and to the exciting new chapter their appointments herald for the company’s sports division.

