Dental Equipment Market Revenues Could Hit the $21.2 Mark by 2032 | Rise in Dental Systems & Parts Activity; Market.us

New York, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dental Equipment Market will witness a robust CAGR of 7.6%, valued at $10.4 billion in 2022, expected to appreciate and reach $21.2 billion by 2032. The instruments used to examine, treat, manipulate, and restore any oral condition are called dental equipment. The market benefits from major companies' introduction of advanced and effective dental products.

Key Takeaway

The industry is also anticipated to be driven by factors such as the expanding geriatric population afflicted with oral diseases, the development of dental treatment-related medical tourism, and the launch of numerous government initiatives for public oral health care.

Factors affecting the Growth of the Dental Equipment Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the dental equipment market. Some of these factors include:

Top Trends in Dental Equipment Market

Due to government initiatives to increase awareness of oral health and growing consumer concerns about tooth hygiene, the trend in oral therapy has shifted from traditional methods to advanced treatments. It is anticipated that there will likely be lucrative opportunities for expanding the dental equipment market due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and painless laser technology that eliminates the use of needles or anesthesia.

Market Growth

The focus on technological innovation of dental materials is largely responsible for expanding the dental equipment industry. Dental materials and technological advancements have made it possible to replicate the properties of natural teeth. Introducing new technological innovations and modifying existing equipment will likely enhance dental surgical procedures and improve treatment.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, with a market share of more than 39.5% in 2022. This is due to the rising geriatric population, a robust medical infrastructure, well-established reimbursement policies, the presence of key players, and advancements in dental treatments for preventive and restorative purposes. Furthermore, the American Dental Affiliation estimates that above 80% of individuals in the United States truly value oral well-being and consider it a fundamental part of general consideration. As a result, these factors are expected to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

A-Dec Inc.

Straumann

GC Corp.

Dentsply Sirona

Patterson Companies Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Biolase Inc.

Danaher Corp.

3M Company

Henry Schein Inc.

Planmeca Planmill

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 10.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 US$ 21.2 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 7.6% North America Revenue Share 39.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of dental disorders due to smoking, aging, and poor oral hygiene is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization(WHO) update, almost 3.5 to 4 Bn individuals across the globe suffer from oral and severe gum diseases that cause tooth loss. It is one of the most common diseases, affecting 10 to 15 percent of the population worldwide. This is expected to boost market growth and raise the demand for dental healthcare during the forecast period. Additionally, this market is highly driven by the government initiatives such as insurance plans and reimbursement policies, as well as an increase in dental awareness among the people. Moreover, the dental equipment industry's growth is highly fueled by the increasing focus on technological innovation of dental materials.

Market Restraints

The high cost of dental imaging systems and the lack of reimbursement for dental procedures will likely hamper the market growth. Digital dental imaging systems, such as dental CBCT systems, can accurately diagnose dental conditions by providing high-quality images. However, the high cost of these systems limits their widespread use. As a result, only a limited number of end users can afford these systems. This does not include medium or small-sized hospitals. In addition, dentists, particularly those working in emerging countries, prefer refurbished or second-hand equipment as they are less expensive.

Market Opportunities

The dental industry is rapidly implementing computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) and computer-aided design (CAD) to reduce the need for temporary bridges and crowns to be worn during dental restoration procedures or dental fillings. Digital orthodontics and dental restoration can be carried out more efficiently due to its high precision. They are increasingly used to create milled dental crowns, dental bridges, dentures, and fabricated abutments for orthodontic treatments using personalized brackets and removable dental braces. Emerging economies like China, India, Latin America, and the Middle East stand to gain benefits from dental tourism owing to the high cost of dental procedures in North America and Europe.

Report Segmentation of the Dental Equipment Market

Product Insight

The dental system & parts segment dominated the global market for dental equipment in 2022 with the largest market share and is expected to expand more during the forecast period. Instrument delivery systems, vacuums and compressors, cone beam CT systems, cast machines, electrosurgical equipment, ovens, furnaces, other system and parts, and CAD/CAM are all the sub-segments of dental systems & parts segment. Without these essential instruments, any dental procedure cannot be performed. Proper functioning and performance of systems and parts are necessary for dental treatment to be successful. The growth of this segment is mainly influenced by technological advancements and R&D activities by major market players to produce patient-friendly and highly effective equipment for smooth procedures are the primary drivers of this market.

End-User Insight

Due to the increase in dental clinics and hospitals, there is high adoption of advanced dental technology in hospitals and rising demand for aesthetic dentistry. As a result, the hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. Moreover, the increased number of hospitals and the majority of dental procedures carried out in hospitals, as opposed to dental labs, are contributing to the expansion of this segment. Additionally, the substantial growth is largely attributable to the rising demand for dental implants with medical and aesthetic advantages. Furthermore, several dental clinics across the globe are implementing technologically advanced equipment to enhance dental implant therapy.

Treatment Insight

Prosthodontic therapy dominated the global dental equipment market in 2022 and is projected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the incorporation of many tools for dental repairs. The prosthodontics treatment industry would also benefit from the rising demand for dental prostheses and cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, the increase in aesthetic concerns necessitates using prosthetics in dental cases.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Systems & Parts

Dental Lasers

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Laboratory Machines

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other End-Users

By Treatment

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Periodontic

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Dental Equipment Market

In June 2022, Oral-B and Straumann announced a new global alliance to raise awareness of the significance of preventive care for periodontal and peri-implant health. The alliance will help patients achieve better long-term outcomes and establish new standards for high-quality science education for dental professionals.

In June 2022, Ivoclar introduced a new VivaScan for dentists. It is an easy-to-use, portable solution for intraoral scanning. The standalone design of the device makes it simple to include it in routine practice activities, producing impressive scanning results and making the workflow more efficient.

In January 2022, Envista (Danaher Corporation) completed the sale of the KaVo treatment unit and instrument business. Following the closing, Envista received an upfront cash payment of US$ 317.3 million and is anticipated to receive total gross proceeds of US$ 385 million by the first half of 2022.

