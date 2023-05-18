Global Party Supply Rental Market Report 2023: Increasing Parties and Functions by Human Resource Management in Corporations Drives Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Party Supply Rental Market by Type (Corporate Functions, Family Events, NGOs), Product (Audio-Visual, Beverage Servers, Cooking Equipment), Distribution - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Party Supply Rental Market size was estimated at USD 12.38 billion in 2022, USD 14.20 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.86% to reach USD 37.54 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increases in Personal Disposable Income

Rising Trend and Consumer Preference for Elaborative Celebrations

Influence of Social Media and Digital Platforms for Portraying Personal Lifestyle

Restraints

Thefts, Loss and Damages to the Rental Products

Opportunities

Rising Social Events Like Parties, Marriages, and Inaugurations

Increasing Parties and Functions by Human Resource Managements in Corporatation

Challenges

Rapid Changing Consumer Trends

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Party Supply Rental Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, market is studied across Corporate Functions, Family Events, and NGOs. The Corporate Functions is further studied across Conferences, Corporate Parties, Education & University Events, Fundraisers, Hospitality, and Trade Shows. The Family Events is further studied across Anniversary Parties, Baby Showers, Bachelor Party, Birthday Parties, Family Reunions, Graduation Parties, and Weddings. The Corporate Functions is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Product, market is studied across Audio-Visual, Beverage Servers, Cooking Equipment, Decor, Flooring & Staging, Glassware & Food Service Supplies, Lighting, Heaters & Fans, Portable Bars, Social Distancing Supplies, Soft Play Zone / Fun Activities, Tables, Chairs & Cloths, Tents & Umbrellas, and Wedding Decor. The Soft Play Zone / Fun Activities is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Distribution, market is studied across Offline and Online. The Offline is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Party Supply Rental Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Party Supply Rental Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Party Supply Rental Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Party Supply Rental Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Party Supply Rental Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Party Supply Rental Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Party Supply Rental Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Party Supply Rental Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Party Supply Rental Market, by Type



7. Party Supply Rental Market, by Product



8. Party Supply Rental Market, by Distribution



9. Americas Party Supply Rental Market



10. Asia-Pacific Party Supply Rental Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Party Supply Rental Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

A Classic Party Rental

ALL OCCASIONS PARTY RENTAL

Avalon Tent

Baker Party Rentals

Big D Party Rentals

Bright Event Rentals, LLC

Celebration Party Equipment Rentals, Inc.

CORT Party Rental

Diamond Event & Tent

J&S Party Rental

KM Party Rental

La Pinata Party Rental, Inc

Montana Party Rentals

ONE STOP PARTY STORE

Party Reflections

Party Rentals, INC.

Pico Party Rents

Pleasanton Rentals

RentalHosting.com

Resilient Furniture Co.

Taylor Rental

Ventura Rental Center

