Personal Development Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow at 8.2% Annually Through 2028

The global personal development market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The rising trend of personal development classes among the young generation is driving the growth of the personal development market across the globe.

The global personal development market is segmented based on instrument, and focus area. Based on the instrument, the market is segmented into books, e-platforms, and personal coaching/training. Based on the focus area, the market is segmented into mental health, motivation & inspiration, and physical health.

Based on the focus area segment, the mental health sub-segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the global personal development market during the forecast period. World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year, to increase the awareness of mental health issues around the world.

For instance, in April 2021, India launched the MANAS Mitra app to promote the mental well-being of citizens. The app, MANAS, stands for Mental Health and Normalcy Augmentation System, is a comprehensive, scalable, and national digital wellbeing platform designed to augment the mental well-being of Indian citizens.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is expected to hold a prominent market share in the global personal development market during the forecast period due to the adoption of advanced platforms for self-improvement practices.

The rising number of digital platforms for self-improvement is driving the growth of this region in the global personal development market. The demand for e-books is also increasing among Americans which also led to the growth of the market.

For instance, in March 2022, 50 Global Corporate Women Leaders collaborated to co-author an eBook, bringing 1000 years of collective wisdom wrapped in empowering anecdotes to serve as a ready reckoner guiding light for the younger generation in shaping their careers ahead.

The major companies serving the global personal development market include Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc., Graceland College Center for Professional Development and Lifelong Learning, Inc (SkillPath), Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd., Landmark Worldwide Enterprises, Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in April 2020, SkillPath expands virtual training for business professionals. SkillPath's one- and two-day, three-hour virtual training events cover critical topics and skills employees need now more than ever: project and time management, administrative support, Microsoft Excel and Office applications, communications, teamwork and collaboration, human resources, OSHA, supervisory and leadership development, business writing, marketing, and social media.

Global Personal Development Market Research and Analysis by Instrument. Global Personal Development Market Research and Analysis by Focus Area.

Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc.

Esalen Institute

Franklin Covey Co.

Graceland College Center for Professional Development and Lifelong Learning, Inc (SkillPath)

Hay House, Inc.

Landmark Worldwide Enterprises, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc.

Omega Institute

Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd.

Toastmasters International

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

