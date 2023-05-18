Auddia Announces Launch of Podcasts in Android Version of Flagship Mobile App faidr

faidr Android App now Offers Podcasts Alongside Commercial-free AM/FM With faidrRadio and an Updated UI Coming in Early Q3

BOULDER, CO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it has released podcast-listening functionality in the Android version of its flagship mobile app, faidr. Podcasts were added to the Company’s iOS product in March of this year, along with faidrRadio, its exclusive content programming within the app.



The Company now moves to launch an exciting new user interface for faidr, which will be available in iOS before the end of Q2 and in Android, along with faidrRadio programming, in early Q3.

“We are excited that our Android users can take advantage of commercial-free AM/FM alongside their favorite podcasts,” said Auddia’s CEO Michael Lawless. “And we’re looking forward to rolling out enhanced podcasting features later in the year across both operating systems to further differentiate this feature.”

By early Q3, Auddia will have completed the integration of podcast listening, faidrRadio exclusive content, and a new user interface into the faidr app across both the iOS and Android platforms. Completion of these integrations supports Auddia’s user acquisition plan for the second half of 2023.

Visit faidr.com for more.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

