Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Size to Surpass US$ 33.7 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for oral contraceptive pills in 2022 to be worth US$ 17.9 billion and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 7.25% to reach US$ 33.7 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for oral contraceptive pills indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Birth control pills or oral contraceptives give women and couples several options for delaying, terminating, and limiting pregnancies.

Key Takeaways:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 74 million women in low-middle-income countries become pregnant unintentionally each year. Of these, 4,794 women suffered pregnancies after ceasing to utilize contraception.

The ease of acceptability and high efficacy drive the market revenue share of oral contraceptive pills.

The government measures to promote contraception are driving the market demand.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/oral-contraceptive-pills-market/8337

Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 17.9 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 33.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.25% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Oral Contraceptive Pills Market:

• In November 2022, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave provisional approval to Lupin Limited's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Drospirenone Tablets, 4 mg, a generic version of Exeltis USA Inc.'s Slynd Tablets, 4 mg.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for oral contraceptive pills includes:

• Pfizer, Inc

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Bayer AG

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• AbbVie, Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global oral contraceptive pills market revenue is driven by the rising need for population control, government awareness about family planning, rising awareness among the population for unintended pregnancy, and global increase in maternity age.

However, due to the potential side effects of these drugs, the availability of alternative methods, and the lack of awareness in the rural population, the oral contraceptive pills market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/oral-contraceptive-pills-market/8337

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Drug Type

Based on the drug type, the progestin-only segment, with a sizable revenue share, dominates the global oral contraceptive pills market. This large revenue share is attributed to its high efficacy rates, safe to use even in the case of lactating mothers, and improving menstrual conditions.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment dominates the global oral contraceptive pills market with the largest revenue share. The significant revenue share is attributed to quick medicine access, potential cost savings, and high privacy. To help customers understand their medications and how to use them properly, many retail pharmacies now provide counseling and education services.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global oral contraceptive pills market. This sizable revenue share is attributed to the high demand for birth control pills in North America. This is explained by growing knowledge of its effectiveness, accuracy, and frequent unwanted pregnancies in this region.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports extensively researched the world market for oral contraceptive pills. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE PILLS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG TYPE Combined Pills Extended/Continuous Use Progestin Only Emergency Contraceptive Pills GLOBAL ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE PILLS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE PILLS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8337

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Irrigation Syringe Market by Product Type (Pilot Type Syringe, Grommetless Syringe), Application (Dentistry, ENT Specialist), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Healthcare IT Market by Application (Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems, Electronic Prescribing Systems), Component (Software and Hardware), End User (Payers and Providers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Infertility Drugs Market by Drug Class (Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators), Procedure Type (Assisted Reproductive Technology, Artificial Insemination), Gender (Male, Female) End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fertility Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Self Ligating Brackets Market by Product (Active Self Ligating Brackets and Passive Self Ligating Brackets), Material (Metal and Ceramic), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Static Compression Therapy Market by Product (Compression Bandages, Compression Garments), End User (Hospitals, Home Care, and Ambulatory Care Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".