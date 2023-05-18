Standard BioTools Announces NGS Library Preparation as an Upgrade on the X9 High-Throughput Genomics System

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – today announced the launch of NGS library preparation functionality on the X9™ High-Throughput Genomics System. For the first time ever, customers can perform real-time PCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) library prep applications on a single benchtop system to support discovery through screening.



The X9 System, powered by proprietary microfluidics technology, delivers operational efficiency by enabling customers to generate up to 384 sequencing-ready barcoded libraries daily while reducing reagent and plastics use by nearly 100x relative to traditional plate-based protocols. This eliminates the need for bulky liquid handling robots that consume limited lab space, require custom configuration and use larger sample and reagent volumes.

“The newest X9 System showcases our commitment to our customers, ensuring that we are addressing their challenges and providing robust solutions that support and accelerate their research,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “This compact instrument improves a lab’s efficiency with walk-away automation that can produce NGS-ready libraries in about eight hours and qPCR data in under two hours.”

Customers can create their NGS libraries and assess their quality and quantity in a single workflow ahead of expensive NGS runs. This unified approach has the potential to catch any errors earlier and ensure that samples will not go to waste.

To learn more about the X9 System, watch the video and visit our website.

