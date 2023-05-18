Organic Fertilizers Market Size Worth USD 13.78 Billion by 2030 Registering a CAGR of 12.89% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), ” Organic Fertilizers Market Information by Source, Crop, Certifications, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Organic Fertilizers Market could thrive at a rate of 12.89% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 13.78 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Organic Fertilizers Market Overview:

Organic Fertilizers are naturally occurring fertilizers that are made from animal waste, plant extracts, and other natural materials. These fertilizers are a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilizers, as they are environmentally friendly and promote soil health by improving its structure, fertility, and water retention capacity.

The uses and applications of organic fertilizers are diverse and include agriculture, horticulture, and gardening. Organic fertilizers are effective in improving soil quality and plant growth, providing essential nutrients to the plants, increasing crop yields, and reducing soil erosion. They are also beneficial for the environment, as they help reduce pollution by decreasing the amount of chemicals released into the soil and water.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 13.78 Billion CAGR 12.89% (2023–2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, Crop, Certifications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased governments assistance through targeted subsidies Growing demand for organic food Emerging demands for the plant's healthy growth

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Organic Fertilizers industry include

Tata Chemicals Ltd

Midwestern BioAg

Agrocare Canada

Coromandel International Limited

Italpollina S.p.A.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The Organic Fertilizers Market is being driven by a number of factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for organic food products. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, they are seeking out products that are grown without the use of synthetic chemicals or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Organic fertilizers are a key component in the production of organic foods, as they provide the necessary nutrients to plants without the use of harmful chemicals.

Another factor driving the market is the rising awareness about the benefits of organic farming. Organic farming is a more sustainable and environmentally friendly method of agriculture that promotes the use of natural fertilizers and pest control methods. This has led to an increased demand for organic fertilizers, as farmers seek to reduce their reliance on synthetic chemicals and move towards more sustainable farming practices.

Market Restraints:

One major market restraint for the Organic Fertilizers Market is the high cost of organic fertilizers compared to chemical fertilizers. The manufacturing and transportation costs associated with organic fertilizers are higher, leading to higher prices for consumers. Additionally, the availability of organic fertilizers is limited in some regions, making it challenging for farmers to access these products.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Organic Fertilizers Market, as the restrictions on movement and social distancing measures have led to disruptions in the supply chain and logistics, leading to a decrease in demand and sales. Many countries have implemented strict lockdown measures, which have affected the production and distribution of organic fertilizers.

However, the post-COVID scenario is expected to witness growth in the organic fertilizers market. The pandemic has made consumers more aware of the importance of healthy food and sustainable agriculture practices. The demand for organic food products is increasing, leading to an increase in the demand for organic fertilizers. Consumers are increasingly opting for organic food products due to the health benefits and environmental sustainability associated with them.

Moreover, the government's focus on sustainable agriculture practices and organic farming is expected to drive the growth of the organic fertilizers market. Governments across the world are implementing policies and initiatives to promote organic farming practices, which are expected to boost the demand for organic fertilizers. The increasing awareness about the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers on the environment and human health is also driving the demand for organic fertilizers.

Market Segmentation:

By Source

The Source in the market include Minerals, Plants, and Animals

By Crop

The Crop in the market includes Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, and Fruits & Vegetables.

By Certifications

The Certification in the market includes 100% Organic and 95% Organic

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate the Organic Fertilizers Market, driven by the increasing adoption of organic farming practices and the growing demand for organic food products. Europe is also a significant market for organic fertilizers, with the presence of key players in the region and supportive government regulations.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth, driven by the rising population and the increasing demand for food products, along with the implementation of government initiatives promoting organic farming practices.



Industry News:

May 2021: the Organic Fertilizers Market is the acquisition of Agrinos by Tradecorp. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Tradecorp's position in the organic fertilizers market and expand its product portfolio.

