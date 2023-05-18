Associa New York Volunteers Help Feed Those In Need

FISHKILL, N.Y., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team members from Associa New York (ANY) a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Fishkill, Beacon, and Middletown areas and surrounding cities, recently volunteered at Spoken Word Ministries (SWM) in Poughkeepsie. They helped pack 50 meals for resident who might otherwise go hungry. ANY donated the food and collected donations from their office staff to help those in need. Team members also set up a table near the SWM clothing drive to offer kids free crayons, coloring books, and wrist bands.

Spoken Word Outreach Ministries is a non-denominational church open to anyone in need. Their mission is to aid families and individuals who are experiencing food and housing insecurities, while also providing proper clothing and care packages with food products and personal toiletries. They serve hot meals at least twice a month. SWM’s food, outreach, and street ministries offer a range of social services, including alcohol counseling, drug counseling, marriage counseling, and spiritual counseling.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“I want to give a special shout-out to all our team members who sacrificed their free time to help those in need,” said Associa New York Branch President Dianne Feinstein. “We also want to thank Spoken Word Ministries for letting us join them. A lot of folks need a hand up at some point and we are proud to provide one in the communities in which we live and work.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa