Global Medical Suction Devices Market Report 2023: Increasing Trend for use of Battery Powered Medical Suction Devices Drives Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Suction Devices Market by Type, Portability, Application, End-users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical suction devices market size was valued at $730.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,391.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

MEDICOP d.o.o.

Integra Biosciences AG

Labconco Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Precision Medical, Inc.

Amsino International, Inc.

Medela AG

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Laerdal Medical

A medical suction device is also known as an aspirator. Medical suction devices are used for removing the blockage in respiratory organs, which is caused by any obstruction such as mucus, saliva, blood or secretion. The process helps the patient to breathe smoothly.

Medical suction devices help in breathing by maintaining a clear airway while an individual is unable to clear secretions due to a lack of consciousness or an ongoing medical procedure. These devices are also being used during surgeries such as respiratory surgery, childbirth and for clearance of airway. In addition, it is also widely used in biological laboratories for the aspiration, collection and subsequent disposal of biological liquid waste and shows importance in research and diagnostic.



Major factors driving growth of the medical suction devices market include rise in technological advancement in medical suction device, increase in trend for use of battery powered medical suction device, and rise in prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis patients that find difficulty or unable to clear their own secretions.

For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) report published in May 2022, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third leading cause of death worldwide, causing 3.23 million deaths in 2019. Furthermore, the surge in prevalence of geriatric population that is more vulnerable to bronchiectasis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and rise in number of medical suction device assisted procedures such as childbirth propels the demand of medical suction devices and drive the growth of the market.



However, strict regulatory rules and regulation associated with medical suction devices are expected to hamper the medical suction devices market growth. On the contrary, unmet medical demands in developing countries and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to create immense opportunities for medical suction devices product manufacturers in the future.



Moreover, the healthcare business is projected to witness growth, owing to a rise in the use of medical suction devices for research and development activities boosting the growth of the medical suction devices market.

In addition, rise in discovery & development of effective medical suction devices and rise in awareness regarding use of medical suction devices drive the growth of medical suction devices market in developing countries such as India and China. This is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for key players to invest in the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Rise in prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Restraints

Strict regulatory rules and regulation

Opportunities

Rise in research and development activities

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the medical suction devices market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing medical suction devices market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the medical suction devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global medical suction devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $730.7 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1391.1 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segments

By Type

Electrically Operated Devices

Manually Operated Devices

Venturi

By Portability

Portable

Non portable

By Application

Airway Clearing

Surgical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tt230y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment